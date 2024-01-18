Domestic traders and producers in Ningbo, a bustling production and trading hub in East China's Zhejiang Province, are breaking new grounds as they venture overseas to participate in industry exhibitions. Bolstered by the support of the local government, their primary objective is to secure orders for the forthcoming year. This move underscores China's resilience in sustaining its global trade positioning amidst challenging economic climates.

Port of Ningbo Zhoushan: The World's Busiest

At the heart of China's robust trading activity is the Ningbo Zhoushan Port, a vital economic gateway for the country. In 2022, the port's cargo throughput exceeded an impressive 1.25 billion tonnes, securing its position as the world's busiest port for the 14th consecutive year. A testament to its significance, a photograph captured on January 31, 2023, depicts a cargo ship docked at one of its bustling container terminals.

Rising Trade Tides: China and Russia

In 2023, trade relations between China and Russia reached an unprecedented peak, with the trade figure setting a new record of 1.69 trillion yuan (approximately $235.9 billion). This milestone reflects the shifting dynamics of international trade flows, particularly in the global oil market. Russia's crude exports have seen notable transformations, with China, India, and Turkey emerging as the leading export markets.

Striving for Fair Trade Relations with the EU

Amid these developments, China has expressed its aspirations for the European Union to adopt a fair and unbiased approach in addressing economic and trade issues. This call comes at a time when the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in South China has experienced a surge in trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), setting a new bilateral trade record in the previous year.

Despite facing challenges such as deflation, a real estate crisis, high youth unemployment, and population decline, China continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to maintaining its global trade standing. This resolve, coupled with strategic alliances and robust trade relations, paints a picture of China's indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.