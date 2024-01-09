China’s Submarine Fleet Expands and Modernizes: A New Power Under the Sea

In a significant development, China’s submarine fleet has grown to include 70 conventional submarines, complemented by two state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarines. These latest additions represent a marked departure from the outdated ‘turtle-back’ design, known for creating detectable noise. The new design advances have resulted in submarines that match up to the capabilities of their counterparts in the United States and Russia, indicating China’s technological prowess in this sphere.

Emerging Power Under the Sea

The Institute for National Defense and Security Research disclosed this information in its annual report. The report, titled the 2023 Assessment Report of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Government and Military Development, dedicates a significant portion to the analysis of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and its combat capabilities. This comprehensive analysis was undertaken by the retired Republic of China Navy captain, Chiang Shin-biao.

Unveiling the Type 095 and Type 096

The report draws particular attention to the Type 095 and Type 096 nuclear submarines, illustrating the advanced state of China’s submarine technology. The Type 096, for instance, is a testament to numerous technological breakthroughs. Improved concealment has been achieved through extended operations powered by nuclear energy, a reduction in noise via advanced propulsion systems, and the utilization of silencer tiles made from rare earth materials.

Combat Effectiveness and Rapid Progress

The combat effectiveness of the Type 096 submarine is highlighted by its twelve ballistic launch silos and potent strike capabilities. This makes it a challenging adversary to detect and counter. The remarkable progress in China’s submarine technology and its impact on the country’s military might are underscored by these advancements. The rapid expansion and technological innovation in China’s submarine fleet reflect the country’s growing military strength and strategic ambitions on the global stage.