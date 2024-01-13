en English
China’s Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
China is significantly enhancing its grip on Latin America with strategic investments targeted at key sectors for the electric vehicle (EV) market. This includes essential resources such as lithium, a vital component for manufacturing EV batteries and abundant in the region. Through a focus on mines, ports, and factories, China is tactically securing its access to these resources.

Securing Ports and Mines

In Peru, China is developing the Chancay port with an aim to establish the largest maritime port on the South American Pacific coast. This port is intended to serve as a major trade hub between Asia and Latin America, further strengthening China’s hold over the region’s resources.

Manufacturing and Export Bases

Chinese battery manufacturer BYD is planning to create an export base in Brazil specifically for the Latin American market. This move will not only increase its presence in the region but also solidify its position in the global EV market. In Argentina, Chinese firms Chery and Gotion have joined forces to produce 20 electric vehicle models, leveraging the proximity to lithium reserves.

Assembling Vehicles for Export

In Mexico, Chinese companies are actively assembling vehicles with the intention of exporting them to the United States. This move represents China’s strategy to circumvent US sanctions and reduce dependence on the US for exports. The strategic positioning of these manufacturing units will also help China in quickly responding to the increasing global demand for electric vehicles.

These moves by China are indicative of a concerted effort not only to monopolize critical materials for the EV industry but also to reinforce its supply chain stability. As the world shifts towards cleaner energy solutions and the demand for electric vehicles rises, China’s strategic investments in Latin America could shape the future of the global EV market.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

