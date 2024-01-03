en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s State Sector Encourages Entrepreneurship Amid Economic Pressures

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
China’s State Sector Encourages Entrepreneurship Amid Economic Pressures

In an unprecedented move that has ignited online debates and concerns, the Zhengzhou Public Transport Group, a state-backed bus company in Henan, China, has proposed a radical plan. Employees with more than a decade of service are being encouraged to take up to two years of unpaid leave to launch their own businesses. This strategy is aimed at easing the company’s operational and financial pressures, but it also raises questions about job security in the public sector.

The Iron Rice Bowl Cracks

The plan is still in its feedback collection stage and has not been officially implemented. However, its mere proposal has sparked fears of disguised layoffs. It marks a significant shift away from the ‘iron rice bowl’ jobs – a term used to denote stable, lifelong positions in the public sector. These jobs, often considered the backbone of China’s middle class, are now being threatened by significant economic challenges.

A Balancing Act: State Sector and Entrepreneurship

China’s employment landscape is currently grappling with a high demand for civil service jobs, a record influx of university graduates, and a slowing economy that has seen a spike in unemployment among young adults. Additionally, the closure of businesses, particularly in the food and drink sector, has added to the growing concerns. In response to these pressures, local governments are pushing public sector workers to take the entrepreneurial plunge.

Sign of the Times: Economic Pressures and Measures

This trend is not confined to Zhengzhou or Henan province. Similar initiatives have been witnessed across various regions, with public sector employees being prodded towards entrepreneurship as a means to curb labor costs. However, the high-risk nature of business start-ups in the current economic climate has led to a multitude of failed ventures. The Zhengzhou Public Transport Group’s proposed plan, thus, mirrors broader economic pressures and a changing landscape in China’s state sector.

0
China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Danfoss Tianjin Factory Harnesses 100% Green Energy: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Winter Wonderland: Frost Flowers Adorn Bosten Lake in Northwest China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dissecting the Underrepresentation of China and India in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal ...
@Business · 31 mins
Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?
Dual-Atom Catalysts: A Game-Changer for Green Energy Conversion

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dual-Atom Catalysts: A Game-Changer for Green Energy Conversion
Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy
Vetting Process for Chinese Illegal Immigrants Simplified, Raises Security Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vetting Process for Chinese Illegal Immigrants Simplified, Raises Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
1 min
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
2 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
2 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
2 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
2 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app