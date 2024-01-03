en English
China

China’s State-owned Enterprises Make Significant Strides in 2023: Highlights

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of China has unveiled a list of pivotal projects undertaken by central state-owned enterprises in 2023. These projects highlight significant achievements in engineering, space exploration, energy research, nuclear technology, and infrastructure development, among others. The initiative also underscores China’s continued focus on connectivity, transportation, digitalization, and sustainability.

Major Projects and Their Significance

Notably, the list includes the launch of the Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft, a representative of China’s ongoing commitment to space exploration. Another key achievement is the operation of China’s new-generation ‘artificial sun,’ the HL-3, which achieved high-confinement mode under a plasma current of 1 million amperes, marking a significant stride in fusion energy research.

The Hualong One nuclear power unit, a third-generation nuclear reactor developed domestically, is also featured in the list. This project underscores China’s progressive advancements in nuclear technology. Infrastructure projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and the cross-sea underwater tunnel between Shenzhen and Zhongshan further demonstrate China’s emphasis on enhancing connectivity and transportation.

Advancements in Power Supply and Digitalization

The completion of a grid project in the Greater Bay Area, aimed at improving the power supply in the region, is another highlight of the list. Moreover, the establishment of an intelligent computing center, the launch of a commercial service bridging consumer-grade 5G terminals with satellites, and the operation of a large ethylene project and an eco-friendly offshore oil field, all reflect China’s push towards digitalization and sustainability.

Selection Process and Future Implications

The projects were selected based on a combination of public opinion polls and expert assessments. This balanced approach ensures that the projects chosen are not only technically sound but also resonate with the needs and aspirations of the public. These projects show China’s commitment to leveraging state-owned enterprises to drive technological advancements, infrastructure development, and sustainable practices, setting the stage for an exciting future.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

