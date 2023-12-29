en English
China’s State-Controlled Enterprises Witness Significant Profit Surge

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:15 am EST
In a display of economic vitality, China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-holding firms witnessed a remarkable surge in profits in the first eleven months of the year. Official data released by the Ministry of Finance indicates a 7 percent year-over-year increase, with collective earnings for these entities touching approximately 4.12 trillion yuan or 580.5 billion U.S. dollars. This profit hike is not isolated; it coincides with a 3.9 percent rise in combined operating revenues compared to the same period last year, amounting to nearly 76.23 trillion yuan.

(Read Also: China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes)

Stability in the Face of Global Uncertainties

The financial health of these enterprises remains stable despite global economic uncertainties, with an asset-liability ratio recorded at 64.9 percent by the end of November. This performance is a testament to the resilience of China’s state-controlled segment of the economy and highlights the crucial role that SOEs and state-holding companies play in China’s overarching economic structure.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite the impressive financial performance, China continues to grapple with issues in the property sector, local government debt, and sluggish global growth. Zheng Shanjie, the head of China’s state economic planning body, emphasized the need to expand domestic demand and maintain stable growth. Amid ongoing tensions with the U.S., the country is also focusing on establishing technological self-reliance and avoiding stagnation in low-end and middle-end technologies.

(Read Also: The Struggle for Gender Equality in China: A Stark Reality Under CCP’s Rule)

Foreign Investment and Renewable Energy

Interestingly, this economic landscape has not deterred foreign investment in certain sectors. Major American fast-food chains like KFC, McDonald’s, and Starbucks have announced significant investment plans in China. Additionally, the country is making significant strides in renewable energy, with record-breaking additions of solar power in 2023. China’s progress in this sector substantially outpaces that of other countries, contributing towards a global shift away from fossil fuels.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

