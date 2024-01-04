China’s Services Sector Sees Major Uptick in December, Suggests Resilience Amid Challenges

China’s services sector experienced a significant uptick in December, achieving its fastest growth rate in five months. This positive change was highlighted in the latest Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index, which showed an increase to 52.9, up from 51.5 in November. The index is a reflection of operating conditions in various service industries including retail and tourism. The data indicated a continuous pattern of expansion throughout the year, as the index remained above the neutral 50-point mark that distinguishes expansion from contraction. The growth in December reaffirms the ongoing expansion trend within China’s service sector, suggesting a resilient performance despite the challenges faced over the year.

China’s EV Market and Global Influence

China’s electric vehicle (EV) market has seen significant growth, with new EV sales increasing by 82% in 2022 and accounting for nearly 60% of global EV purchases. The country also provided 35% of global EV exports, surpassing traditional automotive powerhouses like the U.S., Germany, and Japan. China’s success in the EV market can be attributed to experimenting in adjacent industries, encouraging operational solutions, and doubling down on core technology.

Fitch Ratings Forecasts and Economic Growth

Fitch Ratings reports that while some sectors in greater China are facing challenges from slowing growth and evolving government policies, most rated sectors will have steady operational and business conditions supported by government measures. The scale and effectiveness of policy support in mainland China, as well as the migration of LGFV debt onto the government’s balance sheet, will be important to monitor. Fitch Ratings forecasts economic growth to slow to 4.6% in 2024, with potential ripple effects for various sectors.

Expansion of Services and Resilience

Foreign demand for Chinese services also increased, and firms increased staffing levels in response to improved demand conditions. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy rebounded strongly in 2021, with a growth rate of 8.1%. Chinese policymakers are expected to accelerate the liberalization of some industries and support household consumption to shift to sustainable growth.