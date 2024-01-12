China’s Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency Drive Triggers a Drop in IC Imports

In 2023, the world’s largest integrated circuit (IC) consumer, China, reported a significant downturn in its IC imports. The country’s customs data released on a Friday depicted a 15.4% drop in the import of ICs as compared to the preceding year. This decline, both in terms of volume and value, is largely attributed to the country’s accelerated efforts toward semiconductor self-sufficiency.

Localisation Efforts and the Influencing Factors

The downturn in China’s IC imports is not merely a reflection of economic headwinds or weak smartphone and laptop sales. Instead, it is a manifestation of China’s strategic efforts to boost local output and reduce reliance on imported chips. These efforts have been intensified by the curbs imposed by the United States that have impacted China’s access to advanced chips. As a result, China’s semiconductor industry has been ramping up localisation efforts, contributing to the decline in imported chips.

Geopolitical Tensions and the Global Semiconductor Market

The reduction in IC imports by China is more than an isolated economic event. It signifies a broader shift in the global semiconductor market, deeply influenced by geopolitical tensions and the strategic importance of semiconductor technology. The role of semiconductors in empowering various sectors, from consumer electronics to national defense, is increasingly recognized worldwide. This has led to a fierce competition between nations, keen on securing their own semiconductor supply chains.

Future Implications

Looking ahead, industry analysts suggest that China’s push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry is a direct response to the restrictions imposed by the United States. China’s semiconductor capacity is expected to expand significantly by 2027, a development that has raised concerns among the US and EU policymakers. The dynamics of the global semiconductor market are bound to be profoundly affected, as China strides towards self-sufficiency in the semiconductor industry.