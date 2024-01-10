en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Semiconductor Industry: A Rapid Ascent Towards Tech Dominance

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
China’s Semiconductor Industry: A Rapid Ascent Towards Tech Dominance

China’s semiconductor industry, a crucial cog in the country’s technological ambitions, is surging ahead at an impressive pace. The nation’s strategic endeavours to enhance its tech capabilities and lessen dependence on foreign technology have resulted in an aggressive investment influx into this sector. In the grand scheme of global semiconductor supply chains, China’s strides toward a self-reliant and dominant position are nothing short of noteworthy.

China’s Semiconductor Ascendancy

China’s semiconductor sales experienced a robust 7.6% year-on-year increase in November, outpacing the global trend. This surge is emblematic of the nation’s steadfast resolve in its technological pursuits. The sentiment that any attempt to obstruct China’s growth in this domain would merely be a speed bump resonates strongly, reflecting a powerful determination. This conviction aligns seamlessly with China’s broader national objectives, as defined in numerous policy documents, to ascend as a global technology and innovation leader by 2025.

Global Semiconductor Landscape

The international semiconductor panorama is experiencing its own set of dynamics. Expectations are rife about a potential double-digit growth trajectory for the semiconductor market by 2024. However, this optimism is marred by the challenges encountered by manufacturers. A case in point being the nosedive in operating profit and revenue experienced by Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip manufacturer.

Strategic Significance of Semiconductor Industry

The significance of the semiconductor industry extends far beyond its economic implications. Semiconductors are the lifeblood of a wide array of electronic devices and systems. As such, the evolution of this industry is not only an economic imperative but also a matter of national security and strategic importance. As China continues to strengthen its semiconductor prowess, it will be interesting to observe the ripple effects on the global technological landscape.

0
China Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
8 mins ago
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
In the bustling cityscape of Shanghai, a compelling narrative is about to unfold on television screens. The upcoming drama series, Blossoms Shanghai, promises to immerse viewers in a vivid portrayal of Shanghai’s evolution, from the 1990s to the present day. This production by X Corp is a cultural exploration, a journey through the city’s opulent
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
U.S. Congress Calls for Probe into UAE's G42 Over Ties with China
17 mins ago
U.S. Congress Calls for Probe into UAE's G42 Over Ties with China
Chinese Bride Suffers Severe Burns from Party Streamer Mishap, Sparks Safety Concerns
17 mins ago
Chinese Bride Suffers Severe Burns from Party Streamer Mishap, Sparks Safety Concerns
China Introduces 'Chubby Girl' Transport Plane to International Market
11 mins ago
China Introduces 'Chubby Girl' Transport Plane to International Market
Carla Dirlikov Canales: An Opera Singer's Cross-Cultural Melody in China
14 mins ago
Carla Dirlikov Canales: An Opera Singer's Cross-Cultural Melody in China
Harbin's Morning Market: A Rising Star in Tourism and Gastronomy
14 mins ago
Harbin's Morning Market: A Rising Star in Tourism and Gastronomy
Latest Headlines
World News
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
40 seconds
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
48 seconds
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
1 min
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
2 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
2 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
3 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
4 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
4 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
5 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app