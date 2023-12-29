en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Role as the Growth Engine of the Global Economy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:02 am EST
China’s Role as the Growth Engine of the Global Economy

In the face of mounting geopolitical tensions and economic downturns, renowned expert Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, has underscored China’s significant role as the growth engine of the global economy. This assertion arrives at a critical juncture, as the international community grapples with potentially disruptive challenges that may hinder economic progression.

(Read Also: Philippine Coast Guard Criticizes China over Escalating Tensions in the West Philippine Sea)

China’s Economic Strategy: Expanding Demand and Ensuring Recovery

China’s economic strategy is multifaceted, focusing on expanding domestic demand, ensuring economic recovery and stable growth, and promoting service and bulk consumption. In addition, the country is accelerating reforms to broaden the middle-income bracket and deepen market-oriented reforms. Such strategic moves are aimed at mitigating risks associated with real estate, local government debt, and small to medium-sized financial institutions. China’s initiative to foster high technology development is a distinct measure to counter technology export blockades.

Foreign Investment and Economic Challenges

Despite challenges like shifting manufacturing, security controls, and protectionism leading to a decline in foreign investment, American fast-food chains such as KFC, McDonald’s, and Starbucks are expanding their footprint in China. These companies view China’s population of 1.4 billion as a lucrative market opportunity. Even as the high-tech industry faces friction in the US-China relationship, with both countries imposing limits and controls on exports and investments, the fast-food industry is increasing investments in the country, potentially as a de-risking strategy.

(Read Also: China’s Industrial Profits Dipped in 2023, but Economic Recovery is on the Horizon

China’s Role in Climate Change and Sustainable Growth

Interestingly, China’s emissions may have peaked in 2023, with carbon emissions projected to decrease in 2024. As the International Energy Agency predicts that global greenhouse gas emissions could peak in 2025, China’s position becomes crucial. China is the only major emitter capable of tripling its renewable energy installation by the end of this decade, which holds promise for sustainable growth and significant emission reduction.

In conclusion, China’s significant economic size, its centrality to global supply chains, and its potential to drive demand across various sectors make it a key player in the global economic landscape. Despite the challenges, China’s economic policies and investment initiatives seem to be strategically positioned to sustain global economic growth. However, it is also crucial to consider the potential influence of such views on public opinion and policy discussions about China’s position in the world economy.

Read More

0
China Economy International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification

By Rizwan Shah

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Missing Chinese Exchange Student May Be Camping: Intensified Search Underway

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision ...
@China · 1 hour
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision ...
heart comment 0
BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World’s Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles
Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability
Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products
China’s BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
1 min
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
23 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
28 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
33 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
34 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
35 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
38 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
46 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
28 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
48 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app