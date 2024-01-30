China's Renewable Energy Milestone and Global Energy Shifts

In what is being hailed as a significant energy milestone, China is projected to surpass its coal capacity with installed wind and solar energy for the first time this year. Industry forecasts predict that grid-connected wind and solar will account for approximately 40% of the installed power generation capacity by the end of 2024, as opposed to coal's expected 37%. The China Electricity Council (CEC) anticipates China to have constructed around 1,300 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity by 2024's end, exceeding its official target of 1,200 GW by 2030. This marks a remarkable shift in China's commitment to renewable energy.

Non-Fossil Fuel Sources dominate China's Energy Sector

Further illustrating China's green energy drive, power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources made up over half of the total for the first time in 2023. Despite this progress, coal remains a significant player, contributing nearly 60% of electricity consumed last year. To further encourage the transition to renewable energy, the CEC recommends improved measures to curb consumption, such as time-of-use pricing and the development of a capacity payment system to incentivize battery storage and other new energy storage technologies.

While China makes strides in renewable energy, other regions are grappling with their energy futures.

Also, oil prices have seen an increase, influenced by an optimistic forecast for global economic growth and rising tensions in the Middle East, despite concerns about demand in China.