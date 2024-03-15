China's Real Estate Woes Persist: Top Cities See Worst Secondhand Home Price Drop Since 2011

Amid efforts to revive the housing market, China's real estate sector continues to grapple with challenges. February's data reveals a significant decline in secondhand home prices in the country's most developed cities, marking the steepest monthly drop since 2011. This downturn persists despite recent policy measures aimed at stimulating demand, including a notable cut to the mortgage benchmark rate.

Deepening Downturn in Developed Cities

The latest official figures indicate a 0.3% monthly decrease in new home prices across China's tier-one cities, such as Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This decline is part of a broader trend that has seen new home prices fall for eight consecutive months. Notably, secondhand home prices have experienced an even sharper decline, plummeting by 6.3% in February. These figures underscore the severity of the current slump, which continues to defy efforts to stabilize the market through policy interventions such as reducing mortgage rates and easing purchase restrictions.

Liquidity Crunch and Policy Responses

The real estate sector's difficulties are compounded by a liquidity crunch among developers, which has escalated default risks and prompted a series of policy measures from Chinese authorities. In an attempt to alleviate the market's strains, the government has scrapped purchase restrictions and cut the loan prime rate. Despite these interventions, the property market remains weak, with new-home sales significantly trailing behind the previous year's figures. This ongoing crisis has prompted concerns about the potential drag on China's broader economic landscape, with real estate investment expected to maintain negative growth in the medium term.

Market Stabilization Efforts and Future Outlook

In response to the persistent downturn, Chinese policymakers are intensifying their support for the housing market. Efforts to moderate the decline in new home-price declines are evident, yet the significant drop in second-hand home sales highlights the need for further policy support to stimulate demand. The recent downgrade of Vanke by Moody's underscores the challenges facing the sector and emphasizes the urgency of implementing more comprehensive measures to stabilize the market. As the real estate sector plays a crucial role in China's economy, the effectiveness of these policy interventions will be critical in determining the pace of recovery and the overall economic impact.

As China's real estate sector navigates through these turbulent times, the coming months will be pivotal. The government's ability to implement effective policy measures and restore confidence among buyers and investors alike will likely shape the trajectory of the housing market's recovery. With the global economy closely watching, the stakes are high for one of the world's largest real estate markets.