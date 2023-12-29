China’s Railway System Braces for Holiday Travel Surge

In a resounding testament to its capability to handle immense passenger volumes, China’s national railway system is poised to manage an expected flurry of 63 million passenger trips during the five-day New Year’s Day holiday. This significant mobilization commences on Friday, with the peak anticipated on Saturday, where an estimated 15 million passenger journeys will be undertaken. The surge in railway travel is indicative of China’s holiday travel patterns and the resilience of its railway system in accommodating peak travel demands.

Surge in Railway Travel

As the New Year holiday approaches, China witnesses an average of 1.56 million inbound and outbound passenger trips per day. This figure represents more than five times the number of trips compared to last year and 90 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. The resurgence in travel numbers is ascribed to the resumption of international flights, visa-free entry for Chinese citizens to specific countries, and China’s implementation of visa-free entry for citizens from six nations.

Ensuring Smooth Travel

To facilitate seamless travel experiences, measures have been put in place for efficient customs clearance and border control. Travelers are advised to stay updated on port traffic and clearance conditions before embarking on their journeys. An ‘explosive surge’ in outbound tourism is being reported by Chinese state-run Global Times during the first post-pandemic New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Popular Destinations and Controversies

Online travel agencies are witnessing a significant increase in bookings for outbound tours. Popular destinations include Japan, Thailand, Australia, and the US. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is driving a surge of interest in skiing, while winter sports and concerts in Europe are also in high demand. However, the Lunar New Year 2024 schedule has sparked controversy on Chinese social media. Despite the official government holiday schedule listing the Spring Festival running from February 10 to 17, Chinese New Year’s Eve falls on February 9. To appease discontented revelers, the government encouraged employers to grant February 9 as an unofficial holiday and ordered highway operators to waive tolls on that day.

