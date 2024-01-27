China's Race for Talent: Top Scientists Return Home

In a significant trend that is reshaping global scientific research, top Chinese scientists with decorated international careers are choosing to return to China to continue their groundbreaking work in prestigious institutions. This shift is fueling China's race for talent and bolstering its position in the scientific community.

Twin Stars Shine at Tsinghua University

Tsinghua University, one of China's most prestigious institutions, recently welcomed its new 'star' twin scientists. After completing their postdoctoral research in North America, the twins have become social media sensations and feature prominently on the university's website. Their return has sparked a wave of optimism for the future of Chinese research.

Acclaimed Scientists Returning to China

The list of returning scientists is impressive. Gao Huajian, a 'master researcher' known for his significant contributions and awards in his field, has joined Tsinghua University. Geometer Sun Song, an award-winning scientist, has left California to take up a position in China. Zhang Yonghao, a distinguished physicist with over two decades of experience in Britain, has joined China's national hypersonic laboratory.

Notable returnees also include Sun Xin, known for his work in probability theory and mathematical physics and a joint winner of the Rollo Davidson Prize, and Chen Zhoufeng, an expert in itch mechanisms, who has moved to Shenzhen after 33 years in the U.S. Xiang-Dong Fu, who faced scrutiny over foreign links in California, joins Westlake University, while structural biologist Nieng Yan, once a top scientist in the U.S., returns to China to the delight of many.

Boosting China's Carbon Emission Reduction Efforts

Chinese-Australian scientists Dou Shixue and Liu Huakun, who have joined the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, are making significant contributions to China's carbon emission reduction efforts. Li Zhijin, a marine data expert with experience working for the U.S. Navy, has joined a top university in Shanghai, further amplifying China's scientific capabilities.