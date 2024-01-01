en English
China’s Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
China’s Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge

China’s property market ended 2024 on a somber note, with December home sales plunging significantly, marking the continuation of a prolonged slump. New home sales by the country’s top 100 real estate companies plummeted by 34.6% from the previous year, amounting to 451.3 billion yuan. This fall exceeded November’s decline of 29.6% and concluded the year with total sales 16.5% lower than 2022, overshooting the anticipated 15% reduction.

Government Efforts to Revive the Property Market

Despite a rise of 15.7% in sales from November to December, the housing market remains sluggish, with sales dropping in 20 out of the past 24 months. The downturn has caused significant economic repercussions and financial strain on developers, leading to debt repayment difficulties and project delays. To stimulate demand, cities like Beijing and Shanghai have relaxed home buying restrictions. However, potential buyers remain cautious due to falling prices, project uncertainties, and developer defaults.

Financial Struggles of High-Profile Developers

High-profile developers such as Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Evergrande Group are grappling with severe financial hardships. The latter narrowly escaped liquidation, indicative of the intensity of the crisis. The Chinese government has shown increased support for the sector, including potential unsecured loans for eligible developers. Nevertheless, the real estate market’s future remains uncertain.

Regional Impact and Broader Economic Picture

Surging interest rates and regulatory scrutiny in Asian economies, including South Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are causing distress for builders and creditors, further highlighting the housing market woes in the region overshadowed by China’s crisis. The slide in China’s home sales coincides with the country’s economy growing at a 5.2% pace in the first three quarters of the year. Despite the ongoing weakness, the government has ramped up construction spending and eased home-buying curbs to stimulate domestic demand.

Business China Economy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

