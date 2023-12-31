China’s Property Market Downturn Accelerates, Poses Global Economic Challenges

In a significant development, China’s property market downturn has accelerated in December, witnessing a severe decline in home sales. The value of new home sales among the country’s top 100 real estate firms plummeted by 34.6% year-on-year, totaling 451.3 billion yuan (around $64 billion). This staggering drop contrasts with November’s 29.6% decline, underscoring the gravity of the slump in China’s real estate sector. The latest figures, released by the China Real Estate Information Corp., depict a bleak picture of the market that has been a crucial engine of the Chinese economy.

The Struggling Property Market

The property market’s downturn in China is not a sudden phenomenon. Several leading property developers have been grappling with payment delays to small private suppliers and contractors. There have been warnings issued to potential buyers in Hong Kong about the risks involved in purchasing off-plan properties in mainland China. Notably, state-backed developer China South City barely avoided a debt default after creditors consented to alterations in one of its five bonds. Adding to the woes, three of China’s four tier-1 cities noticed a fall in new-home prices in November, with Shanghai being the only exception.

Implications for the Chinese Economy

The continuing decline in the property market poses a formidable challenge to China’s economic stability and recovery efforts. The real estate and private investment sectors continue to negatively impact the country’s economy. The situation has spurred expectations that the government might need to intervene soon to stimulate the economy. The dwindling factory activity, which contracted to the lowest level in six months in December, further exacerbates these concerns.

Global Economic Impact

This downturn in China’s property market does not merely affect the domestic economy. Given China’s position as a significant global economic powerhouse, this slump has broader implications for the world economy. Policymakers and industry stakeholders worldwide are likely monitoring the situation closely, seeking ways to stabilize the market and mitigate the impact of the slump. However, the latest data suggests that these efforts are faced with considerable challenges.