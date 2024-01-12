en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Projected Aggressive Response to Taiwan’s Elections

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
China’s Projected Aggressive Response to Taiwan’s Elections

As Taiwan approaches its decisive elections, Shehzad Qazi, Managing Director of China Beige Book, warns of an impending stern reaction from Beijing. Qazi’s assessment indicates that China’s response will be swift and formidable, mirroring the strained ties and profound geopolitical consequences tied to Taiwan’s political landscape. With Taiwan’s pivotal role in East Asia, its elections are under the watchful eye of China, which regards the island as its own despite Taiwan’s self-governance and democratic rule. The Taiwanese elections bear weight not only locally but carry a significant implication for Beijing, which is bracing for a consequential year teeming with numerous political, economic, and international challenges.

China’s Anticipated Response to Taiwan’s Elections

On the cusp of Taiwan’s elections, predictions of China’s aggressive response are heightening. The concerns range from potential military action to the United States’ stance, and the expectations from the new Taiwanese government. The importance of tranquility in the Taiwan Straits cannot be overstated, given the potential global economic implications. The content further delves into China’s relentless efforts to sway the Taiwanese electorate through grey zone aggression tactics such as political warfare, disinformation campaigns, and military exercises.

China’s Pressure on Taiwan’s Incoming President

Taiwan’s government believes that China will exert pressure on the incoming president after the island goes to the polls, including staging military manoeuvres near the island. Irrespective of the election’s victor, Beijing’s military and economic pressure is expected to escalate. Despite having never renounced the use of force to assimilate Taiwan, China may exercise restraint in showcasing military force due to considerations such as improving U.S.-Chinese relations.

China’s Influence on Taiwan’s Elections

China’s extensive efforts to influence Taiwan’s elections are increasingly coming to light. Tactics include using local proxies, paid influencers, and media companies to propagate disinformation. Despite China’s aggressive media campaign and misinformation, Taiwan has shown resilience, with civil society groups and the government joining forces to counter foreign meddling. China’s use of local Taiwanese businesses and officials as proxies to shape public opinion, alongside the Chinese government’s funding of influence campaigns, raises the stakes for Taiwan.

Implication of Elections on Cross-strait Relations

The upcoming elections also underscore China’s growing assertiveness towards Taiwan, the potential responses, and the differing visions of the candidates regarding the relationship with China. The potential for increased tension and the impact of the election results on cross-strait relations are of significant concern. The use of disinformation campaigns on social media, especially on TikTok, by Chinese entities to influence Taiwan’s presidential election has raised alarm bells. The frontrunner, Vice President Lai Ching-te, has been targeted with hyperbolized videos aimed at swaying public opinion, thereby accentuating concerns over Chinese influence in the critical days leading up to the election. The potential repercussions of the election results on the relations between Taiwan, China, and the United States are a global concern.

0
China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
37 mins ago
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
Brace yourselves, anime fans! Kingdom Season 5, the latest installment in the anime adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara’s historical manga series, is here to transport us back to the tumultuous Warring States period of Ancient China. This season weaves the intriguing narrative of Shin and Hyou, two war orphans hailing from the kingdom of Qin, who
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
Hollywood Dynasty Scion Pleads Not Guilty in Gruesome Murder Case
2 hours ago
Hollywood Dynasty Scion Pleads Not Guilty in Gruesome Murder Case
Chinese Navy Strengthens Maritime Security with Gulf of Aden Drill
2 hours ago
Chinese Navy Strengthens Maritime Security with Gulf of Aden Drill
Betavolt's Compact Nuclear Battery: The Future of Energy Storage
1 hour ago
Betavolt's Compact Nuclear Battery: The Future of Energy Storage
Unveiling Macroalgae's Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study
1 hour ago
Unveiling Macroalgae's Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study
China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight
1 hour ago
China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
1 min
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
3 mins
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
4 mins
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
5 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
5 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
5 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
7 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
7 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app