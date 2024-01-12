China’s Projected Aggressive Response to Taiwan’s Elections

As Taiwan approaches its decisive elections, Shehzad Qazi, Managing Director of China Beige Book, warns of an impending stern reaction from Beijing. Qazi’s assessment indicates that China’s response will be swift and formidable, mirroring the strained ties and profound geopolitical consequences tied to Taiwan’s political landscape. With Taiwan’s pivotal role in East Asia, its elections are under the watchful eye of China, which regards the island as its own despite Taiwan’s self-governance and democratic rule. The Taiwanese elections bear weight not only locally but carry a significant implication for Beijing, which is bracing for a consequential year teeming with numerous political, economic, and international challenges.

China’s Anticipated Response to Taiwan’s Elections

On the cusp of Taiwan’s elections, predictions of China’s aggressive response are heightening. The concerns range from potential military action to the United States’ stance, and the expectations from the new Taiwanese government. The importance of tranquility in the Taiwan Straits cannot be overstated, given the potential global economic implications. The content further delves into China’s relentless efforts to sway the Taiwanese electorate through grey zone aggression tactics such as political warfare, disinformation campaigns, and military exercises.

China’s Pressure on Taiwan’s Incoming President

Taiwan’s government believes that China will exert pressure on the incoming president after the island goes to the polls, including staging military manoeuvres near the island. Irrespective of the election’s victor, Beijing’s military and economic pressure is expected to escalate. Despite having never renounced the use of force to assimilate Taiwan, China may exercise restraint in showcasing military force due to considerations such as improving U.S.-Chinese relations.

China’s Influence on Taiwan’s Elections

China’s extensive efforts to influence Taiwan’s elections are increasingly coming to light. Tactics include using local proxies, paid influencers, and media companies to propagate disinformation. Despite China’s aggressive media campaign and misinformation, Taiwan has shown resilience, with civil society groups and the government joining forces to counter foreign meddling. China’s use of local Taiwanese businesses and officials as proxies to shape public opinion, alongside the Chinese government’s funding of influence campaigns, raises the stakes for Taiwan.

Implication of Elections on Cross-strait Relations

The upcoming elections also underscore China’s growing assertiveness towards Taiwan, the potential responses, and the differing visions of the candidates regarding the relationship with China. The potential for increased tension and the impact of the election results on cross-strait relations are of significant concern. The use of disinformation campaigns on social media, especially on TikTok, by Chinese entities to influence Taiwan’s presidential election has raised alarm bells. The frontrunner, Vice President Lai Ching-te, has been targeted with hyperbolized videos aimed at swaying public opinion, thereby accentuating concerns over Chinese influence in the critical days leading up to the election. The potential repercussions of the election results on the relations between Taiwan, China, and the United States are a global concern.