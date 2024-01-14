en English
Africa

China’s Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?

In 2017, a move by China to establish its maiden overseas naval base in Djibouti—located in close proximity to the U.S. Navy’s Camp Lemonnier—raised eyebrows in Washington. This event brought to light concerns regarding China’s military footprint on the African continent.

Speculation on Second Chinese Naval Base

Speculation has been rife regarding the establishment of a second Chinese naval base, with Equatorial Guinea being strongly mooted as a potential location. If true, this would signify China’s first permanent military presence in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Department of Defense had reported in 2021 that China was considering a number of African nations for potential military installations.

Concerns from U.S. Officials

General Stephen Townsend of the U.S. Africa Command, along with other officials, expressed significant concern about the prospective Chinese base in Equatorial Guinea. However, it’s important to note that the evidence supporting these claims is circumstantial at best. The debate surrounding such a base may be an indication of broader discussions within the Biden administration regarding the U.S. military posture in Africa, rather than concrete information about China’s intentions.

Uncertainty and Speculation

The Pentagon’s Global Posture Review of November 2021 left U.S. troop levels in Africa undetermined, suggesting a prevailing sense of uncertainty. In contrast, despite the swirling rumors, Chinese interest in establishing an Atlantic base appears to be limited when compared to its focus on the Indian Ocean. This is evidenced by the tours undertaken by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the absence of discussions about an Atlantic base in Chinese think tank circles. The continuation of these rumors, despite the lack of substantial evidence, seems to highlight Washington’s concerns and strategic considerations rather than Beijing’s confirmed plans.

Africa China Military
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

