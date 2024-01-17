China's Population Decline: A Demographic Crisis Unfolding

As the dawn of 2024 unfolded, China recorded a second consecutive year of population decline, marking a significant demographic shift in the world's most populous nation. A cocktail of factors such as a low birth rate, an aging population, and emigration have contributed to this trend. The population decline is not just a domestic concern but holds global implications, considering China's crucial role in the world economy and international affairs.

A Seismic Shift in Demographics

The latest data reveals a 3.7% decrease in China's population compared to the previous year, raising concerns about potential impacts on the economy and society. The working-age populace is shrinking, which could obstruct the country's long-term growth prospects. Efforts to stimulate population growth have so far proven ineffective, thus posing challenging policy dilemmas.

In 2023, a record low birth rate and a surge in COVID-19 deaths accelerated the population downturn. The birth rate was at a historic low at 6.39 births per 1,000 people, with total deaths rising by 6.6% to 11.1 million and new births falling by 5.7% to 9.02 million. A strain on local governments due to escalating elderly care and retirement benefits costs is an immediate concern.

China's Aging Population

Advancements in healthcare and living standards have led to a longer life expectancy, contributing to a growing proportion of elderly citizens. United Nations experts forecast China's population to shrink by 109 million by 2050. The population aged 60 and over touched 296.97 million in 2023, accounting for 21.1% of the total population. This retirement age population is expected to balloon to more than 400 million by 2035.

President Xi Jinping has called for measures to actively encourage childbirth, but hurdles such as high childcare and education costs, gender discrimination, and traditional expectations continue to discourage couples from having children.

As we look forward, the decline in China's population is projected to exceed the historic fall recorded in 2022, due to factors such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decreasing number of women of childbearing age, and lower willingness to have babies. The fertility rate fell below 1.1 in 2022. It is anticipated that by 2050, China will have a populace of around 1.2 to 1.4 billion, representing 14 to 18 percent of the world's population.