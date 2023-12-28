China’s Plan to Dominate Cleaner-Fuel Shipping by 2025

In a bold move towards carbon neutrality, China has declared its intention to manufacture more than half of the world’s cleaner-fuel ships by 2025. This initiative is a significant part of the Asian giant’s comprehensive strategy to cut carbon emissions and attain carbon neutrality by 2060. The blueprint for this ambitious venture was unveiled by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, a key driver in championing vessels that operate on lower-carbon fuels such as methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Revolutionizing the Shipping Industry

While the guidelines do not specify an exact number of ships, they stress on the need for innovation in ship engines and enhanced efficiency of traditional and LNG marine engines. Furthermore, they advocate for a broader adoption of LNG for marine propulsion. This move coincides with the strides made by prominent enterprises in China, which have effectively curbed pollution and carbon emissions, leading to a significant decrease in energy consumption per unit of economic output.

China’s Green Energy Transition

China Petrochemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, has outlined the country’s energy consumption and carbon emission trajectories up until 2060. According to the report, China’s coal consumption will peak by 2025, reaching a mammoth 4.37 billion metric tons. This projection aligns with China’s broader energy transition strategy, where the supply of non-fossil energy, primarily from solar and wind resources, is expected to exceed 3 billion metric tons of standard coal equivalence by 2045.

Simultaneously, oil consumption is forecasted to peak between 2026 and 2030, at around 800 million metric tons, equivalent to 16 million barrels per day. This prediction is partly attributed to the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle sector. These efforts reflect China’s commitment to peaking carbon emissions and reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with global attempts to tackle climate change.

Impact on the Global Shipping Industry

China’s cleaner-fuel ship dominance by 2025 could have far-reaching implications for top container ship companies like Maersk, CMA CGM, and MSC. These companies face challenges such as the influx of new ship deliveries and fluctuating freight rates. The industry is expected to see a reduction in container line profits by 2025, potentially leading to bankruptcies among smaller carriers. Environmental regulations like IMO 2020 and Red Sea militant activities have also influenced the shipping industry, emphasizing the need for sustainability and security.

