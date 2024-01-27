China's Outbound Travel Experiences a Surge Ahead of Spring Festival

As the Spring Festival looms near on February 10, the city of Lanzhou, China, buzzes with a new kind of vibrancy. Residents like Li Miaomiao and her son are packing their suitcases, not for the usual family visits within the country, but for destinations across international borders. In a shift from past trends, there is a remarkable increase in outbound travel from China, signaling a return to pre-pandemic levels of international tourism.

Surging Demand for Travel Documents

The Lanzhou Public Security Bureau's immigration department has been swamped with an overwhelming demand for entry and exit documents. The recent weeks have seen a daily average of over 1,200 applications, highlighting the eagerness of Chinese citizens to explore the world beyond their borders. Interestingly, about 60% of passport applications are for destinations nestled in the culturally rich and scenic landscapes of Southeast Asia.

Nationwide Trend

This trend is not confined to Lanzhou alone. Other Chinese cities like Hangzhou and Qingdao are witnessing similar patterns. Hangzhou is processing over 5,000 cases daily, and Qingdao is offering special sessions for students' travel documents, reflecting the broad spectrum of travelers, from leisure tourists to students seeking international education.

Global Response to Chinese Outbound Tourism

As Chinese tourists pack their bags, countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore are rolling out the red carpet. Measures such as visa waivers have been introduced to attract and facilitate the increasing number of Chinese visitors. Airlines, including China Eastern Airlines, have ramped up their flight schedules to cater to this surge. The Lanzhou-Thailand route, which had been dormant for three years, has been reactivated with a high passenger load factor on its inaugural flight.

Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

China's National Immigration Administration reported a staggering 5.18 million inbound and outbound trips during the New Year holiday. This significant increase from the previous year signifies a return to pre-pandemic levels of travel. As international borders reopen and travel restrictions loosen, tourism industry experts anticipate new opportunities for the outbound tourism market, primarily driven by the improved convenience of cross-border travel.