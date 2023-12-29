China’s Outbound Tourism Surges as New Year Approaches Amid Economic Speculations

As the clock ticks towards the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival holidays, China’s outbound tourism is poised for a remarkable surge. Alibaba’s travel platform, Fliggy, reports an impressive increase in bookings, signaling a near tenfold year-on-year growth. The upcoming holidays, the first in the post-pandemic era, have sparked a heightened travel enthusiasm among the Chinese population, with popular tour packages getting sold out a month in advance.

China’s Exploding Outbound Tourism

Top travel destinations for Chinese tourists this year include China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia. An interesting trend emerging this year is the surge in interest in skiing, a phenomenon attributed to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter sports have gained considerable popularity, especially among the younger demographic, reshaping the landscape of Chinese outbound tourism.

Lunar Controversy and Record-Breaking Expectations

The Lunar New Year 2024 schedule has stirred controversy on Chinese social media platforms. The cause of this uproar is the conflicting official government holiday schedule with Chinese New Year’s Eve. Despite the controversy, travel agencies are bracing for a record-breaking Spring Festival travel season, further fuelling the momentum in the travel industry.

Economic Prospects Amidst Travel Enthusiasm

As 2023 nears its conclusion, the Chinese population is casting a keen eye on the economic outlook for the upcoming year. Amid speculations about the economic future, Chinese officials have underscored the positive impact of efforts to establish a unified national market. These efforts are perceived as a significant contributor to the country’s economic stability and growth. This focus on economic prospects intertwined with the travel industry’s resurgence paints a comprehensive picture of China’s transition into the new year.