China’s Nostalgia Wave Fuels Demand for Vintage 1996 Calendars

A wave of nostalgia for the 1990s has swept across China, sparking an unanticipated trend: the purchase of vintage calendars from 1996. These calendars are coveted for their identical layout to that of 2024, as both years are leap years commencing on a Monday. This unusual coincidence has triggered a remarkable upswing in demand and price for these retro calendars.

The Surge in Demand

As per Xianyu, one of China’s foremost second-hand trading apps, searches for 1996 calendars have rocketed by an impressive 600 percent. Transactions are hitting record highs, with prices varying dramatically. Some calendars are fetching up to 1,000 yuan ($140), with even a single page commanding a price of 60 yuan. The trend has crossed borders, with calendars retailing for as high as $200 on international platforms like eBay.

The Appeal of Vintage Calendars

The appeal of these calendars lies not just in their identical dates to 2024, but also in their design. They often feature a blend of traditional Chinese decorations, international pop culture icons from the 1990s, and modern Chinese elements. However, it’s important to note that while the Gregorian calendar dates for 1996 and 2024 coincide perfectly, the traditional Chinese calendar dates for these years do not.

TV Series Sparks Nostalgia

The nostalgia wave is partly kindled by the popular Chinese TV series ‘Blossoms Shanghai’, which portrays the city during the bustling 1990s. This was a time when China was opening up both economically and culturally. The series has encouraged social media users to share personal memories and photos of major Chinese cities from that era, underscoring the prosperity and unique fashion of the time. However, netizens from smaller towns have pointed out that their 1990s experiences differed greatly from those depicted, as their local economies were not as advanced.