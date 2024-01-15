en English
China

China’s Nostalgia for the 90s Fuels Surge in Demand for 1996 Calendars

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
China's Nostalgia for the 90s Fuels Surge in Demand for 1996 Calendars

As we step into the new year of 2024, an unexpected item has taken the Chinese market by storm: calendars from 1996. According to online marketplace Xianyu, searches for these calendars have spiked by 600%, and transactions have hit an all-time high.

Nostalgia for a Bygone Era

The sudden surge in demand for these calendars is largely attributed to a wave of nostalgia sweeping across China. For many, the 1990s represent a time of economic openness and cultural vibrancy. The calendars from this period are visual artifacts of that era, featuring a mix of traditional Chinese motifs, pop culture figures from Hong Kong, the United States, and Japan, along with modern Chinese elements such as images of Mao Zedong and pages from state-owned newspapers.

‘Blossoms Shanghai’ Fuels the 90s Revival

The nostalgia for the 1990s has been amplified by the success of the Chinese TV series ‘Blossoms Shanghai’. Directed by renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, the series has ignited a social media trend where users share personal photos and memories of major Chinese cities during the 1990s. The reminiscence is particularly strong for those who lived in China’s booming metropolises such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing, cities known for their neon lights, new fashion styles, and bustling prosperity.

The Other Face of the 90s

However, this rose-tinted nostalgia is not universal. For some people from less developed areas of China, the 90s was a very different time, marked by economic disparities between regions. The surge in demand for 1996 calendars and the subsequent conversations it has sparked, thus, highlight these dichotomies, showing that the experience of the 1990s was vastly different depending on one’s location in China.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

