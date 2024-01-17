China's Nominal GDP Performance: A Deep Dive into Economic Challenges and Global Implications

In the final quarter of the preceding year, China's economic growth fell slightly short of expectations due to sustained pressure from dwindling consumer spending and a plummeting property market. Despite these hurdles, the Gross domestic product (GDP) managed to inch past the government's targets for 2023, expanding by 5.2% year on year in the three months leading up to December 31. Deflationary pressures, a property market crash, and reduced consumer expenditures consistently burdened the Chinese economy throughout the year.

A Deep Dive into China's Economic Challenges

New data reveals an accelerated decline in China's population in 2023, spotlighting the demographic challenges confronting the world's second-largest economy. Chinese Premier Li Qiang has given the most explicit indication yet that Beijing will refrain from colossal stimulus to reignite growth amidst the worst bout of deflation in decades. Although the 5% growth target was met last year, data also revealed China's worst deflationary streak since the Asian Financial Crisis. Home prices plummeted last month at the highest rate since 2015, emphasizing the magnitude of the property downturn.

China's Economic Outlook: A Mixed Bag

Struggling to orchestrate a strong post-COVID recovery due to a long-standing property crisis, weak consumer and business confidence, escalating local government debts, and sluggish global growth, China’s economy expanded 5.2% in the fourth quarter, narrowly missing analysts' forecasts. Recent data suggest the economy ushered in 2024 on an unstable footing, with persistent deflationary pressures and a slight uptick in exports unlikely to trigger a quick turnaround in weak domestic activity.

The Global Implications of China's Economic Performance

The full-year GDP growth was 5.2%, against a target of approximately 5%. The Shanghai Composite Index declined roughly 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell almost 3% to its lowest level since November 2022. The Q4 GDP fell slightly short of expectations, while industrial production surpassed forecasts, implying a dynamic economic landscape. Private consumption weighed on overall growth, with predictions indicating that China's economic growth will ease further down the line. China's economy is on a path of structural deceleration, and growth in 2024 will likely be lower than in 2023.

Asian markets witnessed a slump as fresh economic data from China amplified concerns about the country’s economic health, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading the downturn. China’s nominal GDP growth in 2023, unadjusted for inflation, was lower than the real GDP growth due to deflationary pressures. The labor market is weak, suggesting China is likely growing below its potential growth. The market movements were influenced by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who hinted at a possible rate cut this year if inflation approaches the central bank’s target.