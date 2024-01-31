China's New Urban Policy: Embracing Migrant Workers and Their Children

China's phenomenal economic expansion has, for decades, been fueled by the mass exodus of workers from rural to urban spaces. This pattern, however, often necessitated workers to leave their offspring back in their native places. But recent trends indicate a significant shift in this pattern. A handful of urban centers are now crafting policies to entice not just the migrant labor but also their children, with the vision of fostering a more family-inclusive urban milieu.

Leading the Charge: Zhejiang Province

Zhejiang province is pioneering this change, piloting an experimental policy aimed at simplifying the relocation of migrant workers' children to the cities and guaranteeing their access to education. The city of Yiwu, nestled in Zhejiang, is among the urban centers passionately pursuing this novel approach.

Understanding the Implications

The implications of this policy shift are dissected by David Rennie, the Beijing bureau chief, and Alice Su, the senior China correspondent, in their 'Drum Tower' podcast.

A New Urban Policy

China's new urban policy, aimed at attracting migrant workers and their children to cities, is a crucial step towards a more inclusive society. It not only acknowledges the importance of a family-friendly environment in urban centers but also addresses the educational needs of migrant children, thereby ensuring a brighter future for the country.