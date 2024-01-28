China's New Scientific Milestones: Billion-Year-Old Fossils, Global Robotics Contest, and IT Growth

The world of science and technology has been stirred by groundbreaking findings and events in China recently. These advancements, spanning archaeology, robotics, and information technology, are shaping the narrative of China's rapid scientific progress.

Unveiling the Dawn of Multicellular Life

Archaeologists from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, an affiliate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have unearthed fossils of multicellular eukaryotes dating back approximately 1.63 billion years. These fossils, named Qingshania magnifica, were discovered in the Yanshan Mountains of northern China. The finding is monumental as it pushes back the known emergence of multicellular organisms by roughly 70 million years, rewriting our understanding of life's evolution.

World Robot Contest Finals 2023

In another significant event, the World Robot Contest Finals 2023 kicked off in Baishan City, Jilin Province, drawing over 5,000 teams and more than 8,000 contestants. The contest, which runs until January 31, includes a brain-controlled robot competition and a youth robot design contest. Attracting nearly 300,000 participants from over 20 countries, it showcases the global interest in robotics and China's role as a key player in the field.

Software and IT Sector Thriving

Meanwhile, China's software and information technology services sector is witnessing robust growth. In 2023, business revenues hit 12.33 trillion yuan, marking a 13.4 percent increase from the previous year. The sector now houses over 38,000 firms with annual revenues exceeding 20 million yuan, indicating a flourishing technological ecosystem and the country's steadfast march towards technological supremacy.