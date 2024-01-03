en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s New Drone Regulations: A Step Towards Enhanced Control and Safety

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
China’s New Drone Regulations: A Step Towards Enhanced Control and Safety

China has taken a bold leap forward in the realm of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operations, setting a new standard with its comprehensive Interim Regulations on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight Management. The new set of rules, which came into effect on a recent Monday, aim to tighten the reins on the burgeoning UAV industry, enhancing safety, security and control over airborne drones within the country’s airspace.

Registration and Real-Name Policy

Central to the new regulations is the introduction of a real-name policy. This requires all UAV operators to register their drones using their actual names on the civil aviation department’s official website. Upon successful registration, a unique QR code is generated, which operators are mandated to affix to their respective UAVs. The consequences of non-compliance are steep, ranging from fines of RMB 200 ($28) to a staggering RMB 20,000 ($2820).

Flight Altitude Restrictions

The regulations also lay down strict guidelines regarding permissible flight altitudes for different categories of UAVs. Micro UAVs, for instance, are limited to flying below the 50-meter mark, while light UAVs are restricted to altitudes under 120 meters. These specifications are designed to minimize air traffic disruptions and ensure the safety of both operators and bystanders.

Penalties for Unsupervised Minor Operators

An interesting aspect of the new regulations is the imposition of penalties on parents or guardians if minors are discovered operating micro or light UAVs without adult supervision. This measure underscores the importance of responsible UAV operation and the potential risks associated with misuse.

The Impact on Urban Air Mobility

The new regulations are expected to have a significant impact on the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, particularly in urban areas where UAVs are being integrated into sustainable mobility and transport planning processes. EHang Holdings Limited, a leading player in the UAM sector, successfully conducted commercial flight demonstrations of its certified EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles in Guangzhou and Hefei, marking a significant milestone. This achievement not only underscores the potential of UAM services but also highlights the importance of following regulatory guidelines to ensure safe and successful operations.

These regulations are a testament to China’s commitment to effectively regulating the rapidly growing UAV industry. With the increasing integration of drones into the urban fabric, these rules serve as a strong foundation for the safe, secure, and responsible operation of UAVs in the future.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SangLong Expressway: A Catalyst for Economic Growth and Connectivity in the Xiangxi Region

By Aqsa Younas Rana

MIXUE Group Files for IPO on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pharma Sector Valuations Soar as Raw Material Costs Rise: A Deep Dive

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CIFI Holdings Proposes Severe Restructuring Plan Amid Property Sector Debt Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Overseas Activists and Politicians Deny Collusion Allegations in Hong ...
@China · 9 mins
Overseas Activists and Politicians Deny Collusion Allegations in Hong ...
heart comment 0
STMicroelectronics and Li Auto Join Forces in High-Voltage BEV Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

STMicroelectronics and Li Auto Join Forces in High-Voltage BEV Market
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

By Saboor Bayat

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks
China’s Finance Sector Embraces the CSI A50 Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Finance Sector Embraces the CSI A50 Index
JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
2 mins
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
3 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
3 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
3 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
3 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
4 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
4 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
4 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app