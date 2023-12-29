China’s National People’s Congress Approves Landmark Company Law Revision

China’s premier legislative assembly, the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, has given its seal of approval to a revised Company Law. The law, which contains significant updates encapsulated across 15 chapters, is slated to come into effect from July 1, 2024. This development was part of the committee’s seventh session and is seen as a major milestone in regulating corporate conduct within the country.

Aiming for Regulatory Excellence

The revised law aims to better regulate both domestic and foreign companies operating within China’s borders. It includes specific provisions for branches of foreign companies and outlines the legal liabilities applicable to all companies. The overarching objective is to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of all stakeholders involved in a corporate entity. This includes the companies themselves, their shareholders, employees, and creditors.

Addressing the Capital Conundrum

One of the key changes in the revised law involves the introduction of stricter capital rules for setting up a new firm. This move is intended to close gaps in corporate governance and mitigate financial risks. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the law will necessitate a company’s shareholders to infuse the declared amount of capital within a five-year period. However, for certain key industries, this timeframe might be curtailed.

Enhancing Cross-Boundary Data Flow

In a related development, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (ITIB) have released the Standard Contract for Cross-boundary Flow of Personal Information Within the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. This move is designed to facilitate cross-border data flow from Mainland China to Hong Kong, thereby streamlining compliance arrangements. The Standard Contract outlines the obligations and responsibilities of personal information processors and recipients.

The revised Company Law underscores China’s unrelenting efforts to refine its legal framework and adapt to the evolving business landscape. It is a testament to the country’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance and regulatory oversight. As the world watches, it remains to be seen how this law will impact the dynamics of doing business in the world’s most populous nation.