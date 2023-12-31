en English
China

China’s Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of ‘Red Tourism’

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
China’s Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of ‘Red Tourism’

China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration has made a significant move to safeguard the country’s historical revolutionary sites. The administration, in a bid to preserve the authenticity of these sites, has issued new guidelines prohibiting excessive commercial activities and renovations that could distort their historical value. These guidelines come as a response to the burgeoning trend of ‘red tourism,’ which has seen a surge in young Chinese tourists visiting key locations related to the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

(Read Also: Unraveling China’s Dominance in Global Shipbuilding: Insights from Charles Liu)

Preserving the Past

The guidelines, titled ‘Guidelines for the Display of Revolutionary Sites (2023),’ contain measures to curb the over-commercialization and unnecessary revamping of these sites. They emphasize the use of original items in exhibits and place restrictions on the construction of adjacent buildings and amenities. This move is aimed at maintaining the integrity of these sites and ensuring that they remain in their original condition.

Red Tourism: A Growing Trend

‘Red tourism’ has gained popularity among young Chinese tourists, with 30% of visitors in the first half of 2023 aged between 26 and 35. The trend is focused on visiting locations that hold significant importance in the history of the CPC. Prominent among these sites is the Zunyi Meeting location in Zunyi City, Guizhou Province, a crucial event in the CPC’s timeline. The popularity of these sites has grown immensely, especially during the Chinese Spring Festival holidays.

(Read Also: China Unveils New Generation Polar Icebreaker, Jidi: A Giant Leap in Polar Research)

Striking a Balance

The administration’s new directives aim to strike a balance between promoting tourism and ensuring the respectful and accurate representation of China’s revolutionary past. The guidelines stipulate that guided tours should be historical and fact-based. They also encourage the use of new technologies to enhance the visitor experience, thus providing a more immersive and educational journey through China’s history.

China History
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

