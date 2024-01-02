en English
China

China’s Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Disturbances

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
China’s Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Disturbances

In an unprecedented show of commitment, the Chinese military has announced a reinforced commitment to combat corruption within its ranks this 2024. This marks a significant intensification of the anti-corruption measures that have characterized President Xi Jinping’s leadership since 2012. The People’s Liberation Army Daily in its January 1 editorial highlighted this pledge, mentioning ‘corruption’ thrice, a sharp increase compared to the once-annual mentions in editorials from 2017 to 2023, and twice in 2015 and 2016.

Significance of the Anti-Corruption Drive

This increased focus on anti-corruption efforts surfaces amidst ongoing disturbances within the higher levels of the world’s largest armed forces. It signals a broader campaign to purge corrupt officials and instill integrity. The editorial, a bellwether for the military’s priorities, underscores the leadership’s determination to maintain strict discipline and root out corruption.

This move could potentially lead to a reshaping of the military elite and influence China’s defense posture and international relations. The campaign has already seen the expulsion of nine military officials from its parliament, including four generals of the strategic missile unit of the army. This came after the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party’s meeting, and the government did not provide any explanation regarding the removal of the officials.

Impact on China’s Defense Posture

China’s President Xi Jinping has orchestrated an unyielding anti-corruption crusade within the Communist Party, which has resulted in the investigation and prosecution of nearly 5 million party members, including high-ranking officials. This campaign has exposed rampant corruption within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), leading to the downfall of several senior military leaders and potentially impacting Xi’s ambitious military modernization plans. The ongoing crackdown has instilled fear among party members, potentially hindering the party’s decision-making and responsiveness to economic issues.

China Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

