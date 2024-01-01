en English
China’s Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Third Consecutive Month, Challenging Economic Recovery

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Third Consecutive Month, Challenging Economic Recovery

China’s manufacturing sector has contracted for the third consecutive month in December, according to the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), dropping to 49.0 from 49.4 in November. This figure falls below the neutral 50.0 threshold, indicating a contracting economy. The recent contraction signals a challenging economic recovery for China, hampered by a severe property slump, local government debt risks, and soft global demand.

(Read Also: Significant Overhaul in China’s Military Leadership: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament)

Economic Struggles and Government Policies

Despite recent government policies aimed at supporting recovery, including fiscal stimulus and reduced bank deposit rates, the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to gain momentum. Economists anticipate potential interest rate cuts and reductions in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to prevent a continued slowdown in growth.

Signs of Weak Domestic Demand

Weak consumer prices and deepening factory-gate deflation in November reflect the weak domestic demand. The decline in overseas orders and insufficient domestic effective demand have been highlighted as the main challenges. The new orders and new export orders sub-indices contracted for the third and ninth consecutive months, respectively. This scenario adds to signs of deflation and pressure on business profits.

(Read Also: China’s Judicial Transparency Faces Potential Regression Amid Reduced Public Court Decisions)

A Glimmer of Hope in the Service Sector

However, the service sector showed a slight improvement, with the non-manufacturing PMI rising to 50.4 from 50.2. It signals a recovery in the services sector, which is a ray of hope amidst the economic uncertainty. The Chinese central bank has indicated a willingness to adjust policies to support the economy and address deflationary pressures.

Despite these challenges, China’s economic growth is expected to meet the official target of around 5% for the current year, with similar targets likely for the next year. However, the economic outlook remains uncertain, and further policy adjustments may be necessary to encourage a price rebound and support the economy.

Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

