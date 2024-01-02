en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Major Leap in Nuclear Fusion Technology: A Coalition for the Future of Energy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
China’s Major Leap in Nuclear Fusion Technology: A Coalition for the Future of Energy

China has made a significant stride towards the future of nuclear fusion technology with the unveiling of a new national company and the formation of a coalition with the country’s leading industrial entities. This collaborative endeavor is spearheaded by the China National Nuclear Corp. The consortium was officially established on December 29th, targeting nuclear fusion development and focusing on three core areas: high-temperature superconductors, large-capacity energy storage, and tritium production.

A Leap in Sustainable Energy

The initiative is a testament to China’s commitment to augmenting its capabilities in nuclear fusion, a potential wellspring of clean and abundant energy. The formation of the consortium is set to synergize resources and expertise from diverse sectors, thus accelerating research and development in this frontier field. This move is a component of China’s broader strategy to bolster its technological prowess and sustainable energy infrastructure. The consortium amalgamates 25 central government-owned enterprises and research institutes, including some of the nation’s largest energy and steel firms such as State Grid Corp., China Three Gorges Corp., and China Baowu Steel Group Corp Ltd.

China’s Fusion Corp: Leading the Industry’s Development

Alongside this, China announced its plans to form the China Fusion Corp. as a bid to lead the industry’s development. China is not just a bystander but an active participant in the global race to achieve nuclear fusion power. It holds membership in the 35-nation, $25 billion nuclear fusion power research project, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, while also conducting its studies in the southwestern city of Chengdu. In addition, China is refurbishing a clandestine base for nuclear tests called Lop Nur, where atom bombs and thermonuclear warheads were previously detonated.

Looking Forward: A Future Fueled by Fusion

This move by China underlines the country’s determination to be at the forefront of nuclear fusion technology, a field that promises a clean, safe, and virtually limitless source of energy. By creating a consortium that unites some of the most powerful players in the industry, China is leveraging collective intelligence and resources to accelerate development and potentially transform the global energy landscape. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and energy security, the advancement of nuclear fusion could serve as a game-changer, providing a sustainable solution to our energy needs.

0
China Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Children's Choir Bridges Cultural Gaps in Shanghai Through Music

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's Ruling Party Poised to Secure Historic Third Term: Election Polls

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ZTE Celebrates Year of the Dragon with Special Edition Devices

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Dis ...
@China · 19 mins
China's Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Dis ...
heart comment 0
BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market
Tianmen City: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture with Solar Energy and Aquaculture

By BNN Correspondents

Tianmen City: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture with Solar Energy and Aquaculture
President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address
Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
1 min
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
2 mins
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
3 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
4 mins
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
4 mins
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
4 mins
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
4 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
5 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
34 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
40 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
41 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
50 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app