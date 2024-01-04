China’s Legislature Mandates Verification for Crowdfunding Requests, Strengthening Trust in Charitable Sector

In a significant move towards transparency and accountability, China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, has enacted a mandate requiring online platforms to authenticate the claims of individuals sourcing financial aid through crowdfunding. This decision brings the regulation of crowdfunded initiatives in line with traditional charity fundraisers, necessitating websites to procure approval from the Ministry of Civil Affairs before hosting such campaigns.

Strengthened Oversight for Crowdfunding

The revised provisions of the Charity Law, set to be effective from September 5, assert the need to validate claims related to financial distress and health issues. The implications of this law suggest potential legal repercussions for those who contrive stories or conceal factual information. This measure has been triggered by the rising public apprehension over the misuse of crowdfunding platforms, which has tarnished the reputation of the charitable sector.

A Response to Credibility Concerns

Despite the undeniable positive influence of these platforms in aiding families with medical expenses, the NPC Standing Committee has acknowledged the necessity for legal regulation to sustain trust in charitable activities. The original Charity Law, enacted in 2016, has witnessed a substantial surge in charitable contributions in China, a growth partly driven by online payment methods. These donations have surpassed 200 billion yuan.

Charities and Crowdfunding: Vehicles of Wealth Redistribution

The Chinese government perceives charities and crowdfunding as pivotal instruments for wealth redistribution and furthering the nation’s objective of common prosperity. This new rule signifies a significant step towards ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of these platforms, thereby fostering a more accountable and transparent charitable sector.