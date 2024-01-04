en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Legislature Mandates Verification for Crowdfunding Requests, Strengthening Trust in Charitable Sector

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
China’s Legislature Mandates Verification for Crowdfunding Requests, Strengthening Trust in Charitable Sector

In a significant move towards transparency and accountability, China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, has enacted a mandate requiring online platforms to authenticate the claims of individuals sourcing financial aid through crowdfunding. This decision brings the regulation of crowdfunded initiatives in line with traditional charity fundraisers, necessitating websites to procure approval from the Ministry of Civil Affairs before hosting such campaigns.

Strengthened Oversight for Crowdfunding

The revised provisions of the Charity Law, set to be effective from September 5, assert the need to validate claims related to financial distress and health issues. The implications of this law suggest potential legal repercussions for those who contrive stories or conceal factual information. This measure has been triggered by the rising public apprehension over the misuse of crowdfunding platforms, which has tarnished the reputation of the charitable sector.

A Response to Credibility Concerns

Despite the undeniable positive influence of these platforms in aiding families with medical expenses, the NPC Standing Committee has acknowledged the necessity for legal regulation to sustain trust in charitable activities. The original Charity Law, enacted in 2016, has witnessed a substantial surge in charitable contributions in China, a growth partly driven by online payment methods. These donations have surpassed 200 billion yuan.

Charities and Crowdfunding: Vehicles of Wealth Redistribution

The Chinese government perceives charities and crowdfunding as pivotal instruments for wealth redistribution and furthering the nation’s objective of common prosperity. This new rule signifies a significant step towards ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of these platforms, thereby fostering a more accountable and transparent charitable sector.

0
China Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
In an exciting 25th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls claimed victory over the reigning champion Liaoning Flying Leopards with a score of 103-91. The match witnessed Wu Qian of the Golden Bulls making a significant impact with his five 3-pointers in the crucial third quarter which turned
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
Hong Kong DOJ Withdraws National Security Law Convictions Database: A Setback for Judicial Transparency?
9 mins ago
Hong Kong DOJ Withdraws National Security Law Convictions Database: A Setback for Judicial Transparency?
Hainan Island International Music Festival: A Symphony of Culture and Cooperation
11 mins ago
Hainan Island International Music Festival: A Symphony of Culture and Cooperation
Jiangjun Village: A Tale of Artful Transformation
4 mins ago
Jiangjun Village: A Tale of Artful Transformation
Rethinking Censorship as a Barrier to China's AI Ambitions
6 mins ago
Rethinking Censorship as a Barrier to China's AI Ambitions
Team China Suffers Defeat to Hong Kong Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
6 mins ago
Team China Suffers Defeat to Hong Kong Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe's Retribution, Rise of The Undisputed Kingdom, and Brewing Power Struggles
22 seconds
AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe's Retribution, Rise of The Undisputed Kingdom, and Brewing Power Struggles
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
45 seconds
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
49 seconds
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
49 seconds
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
1 min
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
1 min
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
2 mins
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
2 mins
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
2 mins
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app