en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s International Trade Slump: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Downturn

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
China’s International Trade Slump: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Downturn

In the year 2023, the Dragon of the East, China, witnessed a considerable slump in its international trade. The year marked the first decline in outbound shipments in seven long years and a drop in imports, stirring up the country’s deflationary worries. A fall of 4.6% in exports and a 5.5% decrease in imports was reported, a downturn attributed to a plethora of reasons. These included heightened tensions with the United States, a global economic slowdown, and the internal struggles of boosting domestic growth.

Underneath the Trade Downfall

Despite the overall downturn, exports saw an upturn in November and December, compared to the significantly low base of 2022. This dip was majorly influenced by the stringent COVID-19 policies. However, the consumer price index (CPI) fell for a third consecutive month, and the average inflation rate of the year stood at a scanty 0.2%. This indicated a deflationary trend that started gaining momentum in July.

Deflation, a phenomenon often considered an economic Achilles’ heel, can lead to reduced consumer spending, production cuts, and job losses. As a response to these pressures, Beijing has introduced targeted stimulus measures, particularly aimed at the troubled property sector.

A Shift in the Geopolitical Landscape

The trade data also illuminated a shift in geopolitical dynamics, with China’s annual trade with Russia reaching an unprecedented high of over $240 billion. This surpassed the set target of $200 billion, despite international efforts to isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Conversely, the trade volume between China and the U.S. decreased by 11.6% to $664 billion, marking the first reduction since 2019.

Looking Forward

As China’s exports recorded the first full-year slump since 2016, with a 4.6% drop from the record a year earlier, the global market is holding its breath. Shipments had skyrocketed during the pandemic as people amped up purchases while working from home. However, global demand, especially from Europe and the United States, dwindled as interest rates rose. Now, China is grappling with trade pressure, with weakness in many of its trading partner economies and geopolitical tensions making a respite unlikely soon. The sustained deflation is pulling down the value of Chinese exports, making them more affordable for foreign consumers. In October, the export price index plummeted to its lowest since 2006, adding another layer of complexity to China’s economic landscape.

0
Business China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024
As the sun set on the final day of CES 2024, leading tech retailer B&H Photo unveiled a series of substantial discounts on a selection of Apple computers, giving tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados worldwide a reason to celebrate. The promotion, which offers savings of up to $1,700, primarily targets various models of the MacBook
B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
14 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
23 mins ago
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
5 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
6 mins ago
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge
8 mins ago
Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
55 seconds
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
2 mins
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
2 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
3 mins
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
3 mins
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
4 mins
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
4 mins
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
Kentucky Wildcats Crowned All-Time Number One Team in AP Top 25's 75-Year History
4 mins
Kentucky Wildcats Crowned All-Time Number One Team in AP Top 25's 75-Year History
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app