en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s International Trade Hits Record 4.16 Trillion Yuan in November 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
China’s International Trade Hits Record 4.16 Trillion Yuan in November 2023

In November of 2023, China’s international trade in goods and services reached an unprecedented 4.16 trillion yuan, equivalent to 582.1 billion U.S. dollars. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China released these figures, revealing the massive scale of China’s global trade activities.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Delving into the specifics of this massive trade volume, goods exports were valued at 2.01 trillion yuan, while goods imports trailed slightly behind at 1.65 trillion yuan. This resulted in a substantial trade surplus of 357.7 billion yuan. However, the trade in services painted a contrasting picture. Exports in services were recorded at 188.9 billion yuan against imports of 320.4 billion yuan, concluding in a trade deficit of 131.5 billion yuan.

An Examination of China’s Trade Dynamics

These figures echo China’s dominant position in goods trade and bring to light the challenges it faces in the services sector. Since the 1990s, China’s export value and complexity have significantly grown, particularly in the electronics and machinery sectors. The pandemic has only heightened China’s proficiency in producing advanced products, as evidenced by the surge in exports of serums and vaccines.

Impact of Trade Policies and Currency Fluctuations

China’s trade and industrial policies, along with currency depreciation, raise questions about the sensitiveness of more refined exports to tariff hikes and trade wars. The country’s exports to Thailand have consistently grown over the past decade, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.8 billion in favor of China in 2021. However, China’s economy is still striving to recover post-pandemic and is grappling with significant obstacles from a property crisis and record-high youth unemployment rates.

Trade Performance of Hong Kong

In the same month, Hong Kong’s external trade recorded a significant year-on-year increase, with a growth in exports to mainland China and the United States. There was a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase in the value of total exports of goods and a 7.1 percent increase in imports. However, a visible trade deficit of HK$27.9 billion was recorded in November. Despite this, total exports to Asia as a whole grew by 12.2 percent, marking increases to Thailand, India, mainland China, and Vietnam.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: Protecting Digital Assets in an Increasingly Cloud-Based World

By BNN Correspondents

Lockheed Martin Shows Strong Potential for Investment Return, Says Analyst

By Momen Zellmi

Nvidia's H100 Processor: The Coveted Powerhouse in the AI Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Announces Increased Tax Brackets for 2024: An Opportunity for Smar ...
@Business · 3 mins
IRS Announces Increased Tax Brackets for 2024: An Opportunity for Smar ...
heart comment 0
Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health

By Rafia Tasleem

Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health
Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry
Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors
Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
LeBron James at 39: Defying Age and Dominating the Court
19 seconds
LeBron James at 39: Defying Age and Dominating the Court
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
1 min
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
1 min
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
2 mins
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
2 mins
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
2 mins
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
2 mins
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
3 mins
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
3 mins
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app