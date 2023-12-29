China’s International Trade Hits Record 4.16 Trillion Yuan in November 2023

In November of 2023, China’s international trade in goods and services reached an unprecedented 4.16 trillion yuan, equivalent to 582.1 billion U.S. dollars. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China released these figures, revealing the massive scale of China’s global trade activities.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Delving into the specifics of this massive trade volume, goods exports were valued at 2.01 trillion yuan, while goods imports trailed slightly behind at 1.65 trillion yuan. This resulted in a substantial trade surplus of 357.7 billion yuan. However, the trade in services painted a contrasting picture. Exports in services were recorded at 188.9 billion yuan against imports of 320.4 billion yuan, concluding in a trade deficit of 131.5 billion yuan.

An Examination of China’s Trade Dynamics

These figures echo China’s dominant position in goods trade and bring to light the challenges it faces in the services sector. Since the 1990s, China’s export value and complexity have significantly grown, particularly in the electronics and machinery sectors. The pandemic has only heightened China’s proficiency in producing advanced products, as evidenced by the surge in exports of serums and vaccines.

Impact of Trade Policies and Currency Fluctuations

China’s trade and industrial policies, along with currency depreciation, raise questions about the sensitiveness of more refined exports to tariff hikes and trade wars. The country’s exports to Thailand have consistently grown over the past decade, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.8 billion in favor of China in 2021. However, China’s economy is still striving to recover post-pandemic and is grappling with significant obstacles from a property crisis and record-high youth unemployment rates.

Trade Performance of Hong Kong

In the same month, Hong Kong’s external trade recorded a significant year-on-year increase, with a growth in exports to mainland China and the United States. There was a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase in the value of total exports of goods and a 7.1 percent increase in imports. However, a visible trade deficit of HK$27.9 billion was recorded in November. Despite this, total exports to Asia as a whole grew by 12.2 percent, marking increases to Thailand, India, mainland China, and Vietnam.