China’s Innovation-Driven Development Heralds New Year: Xi Jinping’s 2024 Address

In his New Year’s address to welcome 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored China’s vibrant innovation-driven development, attributing the nation’s progress to years of persistent efforts. He highlighted the daily emergence of new creations and innovations throughout China, signalling the country’s relentless pursuit of achieving new heights in various fields.

China’s Innovation-Driven Development

President Xi emphasized the vigor of China’s innovation-driven development, pointing to the daily emergence of new creations and innovations. He cited examples including the C919 large passenger airliner, the Chinese-built large cruise ship, the Shenzhou spaceships, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe as indicators of China’s progress. Beyond these significant projects, he also noted the popularity of products designed and made in China, especially trendy brands, and the success of new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products.

Confidence in the Future

In his address, President Xi expressed full confidence in China’s future, emphasizing the country’s economic resilience and dynamic progress in 2023. He attributed these achievements to China’s innovation-driven development and the vibrant and flourishing activities that have made Chinese people’s lives richer and more colorful. His confidence also drew from China’s time-honored history and splendid civilization, which he saw as sources of strength.

Commitment to Global Cooperation

The Chinese President also emphasized China’s commitment to global cooperation, pledging to advance Chinese modernization, deepen reform and opening up, and support the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao. He further acknowledged the challenges faced by some enterprises and individuals but praised the collective efforts of the Chinese people in overcoming these difficulties.

In conclusion, President Xi’s New Year address conveyed a message of optimism and determination, reflecting the country’s commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of development through innovation. It also indicated China’s strategic focus on innovation as a cornerstone for future growth and development.

