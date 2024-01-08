en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway: A Game-Changer for Xinjiang

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
China’s Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway: A Game-Changer for Xinjiang

In the vast expanses of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in China, life has undergone a significant shift following the opening of the Hotan-Ruoqiang railway. The railway, a modern marvel stretching across an impressive 825 kilometers, has transformed the region’s transportation landscape, notably with 65 percent of it elegantly cutting through the world’s second-largest shifting sand desert – the Taklimakan Desert.

Revolutionizing Travel

The railway service, inaugurated on June 16, 2022, has bridged the gap between five counties in southern Xinjiang. The launch of the service completed the 2,712-kilometer-long Taklimakan Desert rail loop, an unprecedented engineering feat in the world. One of the most conspicuous benefits of the railway has been the drastic reduction in travel time from Hotan to the regional capital, Urumqi. A journey that once took a grueling 34 hours now takes only around 20 hours, freeing up valuable time for travelers and locals alike.

Boosting Local Tourism and Economy

The Hotan-Ruoqiang railway is more than just a transport link; it has emerged as a significant catalyst for local tourism and economic growth. With travel made easier and safer, locals are encouraged to venture beyond their immediate locales, visiting relatives, seeking new opportunities, and indulging in sightseeing. The surge in movement has invariably boosted local tourism, creating a vibrant ripple effect on the economy.

Creating Inclusivity

Adding to its list of achievements, the railway has also broken linguistic barriers. With the introduction of Uygur-language services, the ethnic Uygur population has found the railway to be a more inclusive means of transportation. This thoughtful inclusion reflects the railway’s commitment to serving all communities equally.

Enhancing Logistics and Business Opportunities

Apart from facilitating travel, the Hotan-Ruoqiang railway has also brought about a revolution in logistics services. The swift and efficient delivery of goods has led to the creation of new business opportunities, leading to a steady uptick in economic growth. The railway, in essence, has not only connected places but also dreams, opportunities, and futures for the people of Xinjiang.

0
China Economy Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
12 mins ago
Acts of Kindness Stir Emotion on Chinese Social Media
In a series of heartwarming stories making rounds on social media, a 15-year-old boy from Hubei province, China, named Zeng, has captured the hearts of netizens with his display of kindness and quick thinking. Having noticed a kitten on the brink of falling from a third-floor balcony, Zeng made the split-second decision to catch the
Acts of Kindness Stir Emotion on Chinese Social Media
21st China Forum: A Crucible for Cultural Evolution and Modern Chinese Civilization
50 mins ago
21st China Forum: A Crucible for Cultural Evolution and Modern Chinese Civilization
People's Bank of China Commits to Enhance Nation's Financial Market
1 hour ago
People's Bank of China Commits to Enhance Nation's Financial Market
Retrial Ordered in Major Chinese Child Trafficking Case
22 mins ago
Retrial Ordered in Major Chinese Child Trafficking Case
Chinese Box Office Reshuffles: 'Jonny Keep Walking' Takes the Lead
27 mins ago
Chinese Box Office Reshuffles: 'Jonny Keep Walking' Takes the Lead
Macau's Festival of Young Cinema Begins Amidst Box Office Updates from China
33 mins ago
Macau's Festival of Young Cinema Begins Amidst Box Office Updates from China
Latest Headlines
World News
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
2 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
2 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
2 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
3 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
4 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
7 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
8 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
9 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
9 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
11 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app