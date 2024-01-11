en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Historic First: Commercial Rocket Launch from Sea Platform

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
China’s Historic First: Commercial Rocket Launch from Sea Platform

China marked a historic moment in its commercial space journey on January 11, 2024, when it successfully launched the Gravity-1 (Yinli-1) rocket from a marine platform in the Yellow Sea. The launch, the first of its kind in China’s space history, signified a significant stride in the nation’s space industry and its growing prowess in the global commercial space sector.

China’s First Commercial Rocket Launch

The Gravity-1 launch took place from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shandong Province. It was the maiden flight mission of the YL-1 commercial carrier rocket, made by Beijing-based Orienspace, a Chinese space startup. The rocket took off at 1:30 p.m. local time and successfully sent three Yunyao-1 satellites into orbit. However, the specific missions and capabilities of these satellites have not been detailed.

The Significance of Sea-based Launches

The launch from a marine platform in the Yellow Sea marks China’s ninth sea-based launch, emphasizing the nation’s evolving capabilities and flexibility in space launch operations. Sea-based launches offer a range of benefits compared to traditional land-based launches. These include increased safety due to the isolation of the sea, a wider range of possible launch angles, and fewer geographical restrictions. This advancement is a testament to China’s ongoing efforts to enhance its space launch technology.

Competing in the Global Commercial Space Sector

This successful launch signifies China’s determination to expand its foothold in the commercial space sector, a market currently dominated by global entities like Elon Musk’s SpaceX. With the launch of Gravity-1, China has made it clear that it is not only capable of competing in this rapidly advancing field but also excelling in it, demonstrating significant advancements in sea launch and solid launch vehicle technology.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
31 mins ago
Analyst Predicts Significant Revenue Growth for Meta Platforms, Highlights WhatsApp's Role
The Wall Street titans are placing their bets, and the stakes are high for Meta Platforms. An analyst has provided a buoyant outlook for the tech giant, pinpointing three key catalysts predicted to drive future revenue growth. The forecast is anchored on an anticipated growth in FY24 consensus revenue, a decrease in operating expenditure, and,
Analyst Predicts Significant Revenue Growth for Meta Platforms, Highlights WhatsApp's Role
BYD Launches 'Explorer No.1', an Eco-Friendly Vehicle Carrier Vessel, Set for Europe
1 hour ago
BYD Launches 'Explorer No.1', an Eco-Friendly Vehicle Carrier Vessel, Set for Europe
Giray Fidan: Uniting Cultures Through 'The Art of War'
2 hours ago
Giray Fidan: Uniting Cultures Through 'The Art of War'
Homeland Security Department Backs Enhancement of Entity List under UFLPA
52 mins ago
Homeland Security Department Backs Enhancement of Entity List under UFLPA
Chinese Scientists Develop Ultra-Strong, High-Temperature Resistant Ceramic
59 mins ago
Chinese Scientists Develop Ultra-Strong, High-Temperature Resistant Ceramic
'Hello! China' Pavilion Opens at Dutch Holiday Fair 2024, Boosting Cultural Exchange
1 hour ago
'Hello! China' Pavilion Opens at Dutch Holiday Fair 2024, Boosting Cultural Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
2 mins
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
2 mins
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
3 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
4 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
5 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
5 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
5 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
6 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
7 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app