en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

China’s Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
China’s Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead

China, the world’s most populous country and second-largest economy, experienced a historic drought in 2022, a situation that sent ripples through its economy and beyond. This drought posed significant challenges to the country’s dam infrastructure, affecting various sectors dependent on these water giants’ consistent operation.

Impact of Drought on Infrastructure and Economy

The drought’s impact was felt most immediately in the reduction of hydroelectric power generation. These dams, a vital source of renewable energy, faced severe operational constraints due to the water shortage. The consequent power outages and energy supply issues further affected industrial production and agricultural activities, causing a domino effect on the economy.

According to the United Nations, rising global temperatures are leading to more frequent and hazardous extreme weather events, including droughts. In 2022 and 2023 alone, a staggering 1.84 billion people across five continents experienced drought conditions. The repercussions of these conditions extend beyond mere environmental concerns to widespread food and water insecurity, forced migration, and biodiversity loss.

China’s Drought and Global Implications

China’s drought scenario offers a stark example of the economic effects of prolonged dry spells. The drought jeopardized the Panama Canal’s operation, resulting in millions of dollars in economic losses due to restricted vessel movement. Notably, China’s situation is not an isolated incident but part of a global trend where approximately 85% of those affected by droughts live in low- or middle-income countries.

Furthermore, the drought led to forced migration, with a staggering 98% of new disaster displacements in 2022 being a direct consequence of these events. This statistic underscores the profound social and economic disturbance that extreme weather events can trigger.

Future Outlook and Measures

Despite the grim scenario, there are indications of improvement, as suggested by danmurtaugh, a veteran reporter on energy and commodities. However, specifics pertaining to this change remain undisclosed. In the face of increasing climate change threats, it is imperative for countries to adopt early monitoring and warning systems for drought disasters.

A modified Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (NSPEI) has been proposed for monitoring droughts in China, providing valuable insights into the economic impact of droughts on various sectors, including agriculture, water supply, ecosystem, public health, energy, and the economy. Such tools can help in mitigating the effects of future droughts and ensuring sustainable development.

0
Agriculture Asia China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
ResearchAndMarkets.com Unveils Comprehensive Toolkit for Global Cannabis Indoor Gardening Market
In a move that reflects the shifting legal landscape of cannabis across the globe, ResearchAndMarkets.com has released the ‘Global Cannabis Indoor Gardening Complete Toolkit 2023 With a Focus on US and EU’. A comprehensive guide that delves into the intricacies of the indoor cannabis gardening market, the toolkit offers exhaustive research on current market trends,
ResearchAndMarkets.com Unveils Comprehensive Toolkit for Global Cannabis Indoor Gardening Market
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
23 mins ago
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
23 mins ago
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
Berlin Rocked by Major Farmers' Protest Over Diesel Tax Break Phase-Out
3 mins ago
Berlin Rocked by Major Farmers' Protest Over Diesel Tax Break Phase-Out
End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges
4 mins ago
End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges
Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women's Challenges in Agribusiness
13 mins ago
Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women's Challenges in Agribusiness
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
2 mins
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
2 mins
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
2 mins
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
2 mins
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
2 mins
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
3 mins
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
3 mins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
3 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
3 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
23 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app