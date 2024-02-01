China's Guangxi and Chongqing Establish Whitelists for Real Estate Financing

A significant development in the ongoing financial crisis in China's real estate sector, the Chinese regions of Guangxi and Chongqing have introduced 'whitelists' of real estate projects deemed eligible for financing. The intent behind this initiative is to identify and support those property development projects considered financially stable and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Stabilizing the Real Estate Market

Amid weak sales and a more than 40% decline reported in January, despite Chinese regulators' efforts to boost property demand, this new measure emerges as a beacon of hope. The 'project whitelist' mechanism in Guangxi and Chongqing is a strategic move towards stabilizing the real estate market. This mechanism provides lists of local property projects considered fit for financial aid, fostering continuity in construction and development activities.

Impact on Credit Allocation

This strategic move is expected to significantly influence the allocation of credit within the industry. It could potentially herald a more selective approach to financing real estate ventures in China. The implementation of these 'whitelists' has already begun yielding results with one of the projects listed securing a loan from the Minsheng Bank.

The introduction of the 'project whitelist' mechanism by China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is a significant step towards supporting real estate companies eligible for credit, debt, and equity financing. With Guangxi and Chongqing extending the project whitelist to numerous developments, and with Chongqing alone requiring 83 billion yuan in financing for 314 projects, this initiative is part of a wider effort to bolster the real estate sector, which constitutes a significant portion of the country's economy.

These measures aim to mitigate the impact of the collapse of Evergrande, the world's most indebted real estate developer with $300 billion in liabilities, and ensure a more stable future for the real estate industry in China.