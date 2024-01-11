en English
China

China’s Green Development: A Leap Towards 45% NEV Proportion in New Car Registrations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
China’s Green Development: A Leap Towards 45% NEV Proportion in New Car Registrations

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, China has released a robust new guideline with a vision to mould a ‘Beautiful China’ through a series of eco-friendly initiatives. At the heart of this ambitious strategy is a commitment to bolster the proportion of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in new car registrations to 45% by a stipulated target year. This marks a significant leap from the 30% proportion observed in 2023, underscoring China’s dedication to green development and providing a significant boost to the rapidly burgeoning NEV sector in the country.

China’s Embrace of Green Development

The new guideline reflects an expansive shift in China’s environmental policy as the nation is making concerted efforts to curb pollution and carbon emissions, while simultaneously fostering sustainable economic growth. NEVs, which include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell automobiles, are being viewed as a pivotal solution to achieve this balance. The increased adoption of NEVs is expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation sector, which currently accounts for a substantial portion of China’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Impetus to the NEV Sector

The new guideline provides a clear roadmap for the expansion of the NEV sector. In 2023, China recorded a surge in auto exports by 63.7%, with domestic sales rising by 4.2% due to year-end incentives. Chinese automakers have been aggressively expanding exports and making a strategic shift towards electric vehicles, with 24% of new car sales in China in 2023 being electric vehicles. For instance, Tesla’s Model Y emerged as the top-selling electric vehicle in China last year, with Chinese EV makers increasingly targeting markets in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Record Sales and Future Forecasts

Chinese automaker BYD Co. achieved a record in November, selling 301,378 passenger electric and hybrids. The biggest auto brand of China sold 170,150 fully electric vehicles in November, pushing its total for the first two months of the October-December quarter to 335,655. BYD has set a goal of selling 3 million hybrids and EVs this year, and November’s statistics bring it to 2.67 million so far in 2023. Meanwhile, Tesla, which does not release monthly numbers, sold 435,059 EVs in the July-September quarter. Tesla has a sales target of 1.8 million for 2023 and has been adjusting prices in the US and China. However, BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares have seen a downward trend, falling 23.3% this year.

China Energy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

