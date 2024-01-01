en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Global Opening-Up: A Look at its 2023 Strategy and Beyond

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
China’s Global Opening-Up: A Look at its 2023 Strategy and Beyond

As the world rises from the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been steadily increasing its global interactions, with ‘opening-up’ as its central theme throughout 2023. This strategic move, as highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2024 New Year message, underscores China’s commitment to development, global integration, and its role as a major power.

Global Presence through International Cooperation

China’s commitment to international cooperation was prominently displayed through significant diplomatic events such as the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the China-Central Asia Summit, and the China International Import Expo. These events served as platforms for China to share its vision with the global community and facilitated substantial business agreements, including a whopping $97.2 billion at the Belt and Road Forum in October alone.

Attracting Foreign Investment

To make its business environment more attractive to foreign firms, China implemented 24 specific measures as outlined by the State Council in August. These measures were aimed at easing business operations for foreign firms, including encouraging scientific projects and facilitating travel for foreign executives and their families. A survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade indicated high satisfaction among foreign companies with China’s business environment, with a majority anticipating stable or increased profits in the next five years.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite facing challenges such as attempts by some countries to decouple from its economy and disrupt its role in global supply chains, China demonstrated resilience and dynamism. This resilience is reflected in its GDP growth of 5.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023 during global economic recovery efforts post-pandemic. Even under pressures like the U.S. Commerce Department restricting Chinese tech firms’ purchases of equipment or software containing American inputs, Chinese companies such as Huawei have showcased innovation. This was evident with the release of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone featuring domestically developed chip technology. Chinese-made new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products also gained global popularity.

President Xi Jinping’s New Year message encapsulated China’s vision for the future, emphasizing the nation’s aim to improve people’s lives through continued openness and confidence in overcoming challenges. China’s 2024 economic strategy, which includes city-specific policies, real estate support, and financial assistance for affordable housing, reflects its commitment to stability and growth amid uncertainties.

0
China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Panda in the Water': A Tale of Conservation and Triumph

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advancements

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesla's Dominance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Commitment to Global Integration and Economic Openness ...
@Business · 15 mins
China's Commitment to Global Integration and Economic Openness ...
heart comment 0
Peruvian Sinologist Advocates Cultural Exchange to Dispel Stereotypes About China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Peruvian Sinologist Advocates Cultural Exchange to Dispel Stereotypes About China
China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Unprecedented Quantum Leap: China and Russia Test ‘Hack-Proof’ Link; Entertainment Industry Mourns Lee Sun-kyun

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Quantum Leap: China and Russia Test 'Hack-Proof' Link; Entertainment Industry Mourns Lee Sun-kyun
Latest Headlines
World News
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
3 mins
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
4 mins
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
8 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
9 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
10 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
12 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
12 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
12 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
15 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
15 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
22 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
56 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app