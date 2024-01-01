China’s Global Opening-Up: A Look at its 2023 Strategy and Beyond

As the world rises from the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been steadily increasing its global interactions, with ‘opening-up’ as its central theme throughout 2023. This strategic move, as highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2024 New Year message, underscores China’s commitment to development, global integration, and its role as a major power.

Global Presence through International Cooperation

China’s commitment to international cooperation was prominently displayed through significant diplomatic events such as the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the China-Central Asia Summit, and the China International Import Expo. These events served as platforms for China to share its vision with the global community and facilitated substantial business agreements, including a whopping $97.2 billion at the Belt and Road Forum in October alone.

Attracting Foreign Investment

To make its business environment more attractive to foreign firms, China implemented 24 specific measures as outlined by the State Council in August. These measures were aimed at easing business operations for foreign firms, including encouraging scientific projects and facilitating travel for foreign executives and their families. A survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade indicated high satisfaction among foreign companies with China’s business environment, with a majority anticipating stable or increased profits in the next five years.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite facing challenges such as attempts by some countries to decouple from its economy and disrupt its role in global supply chains, China demonstrated resilience and dynamism. This resilience is reflected in its GDP growth of 5.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023 during global economic recovery efforts post-pandemic. Even under pressures like the U.S. Commerce Department restricting Chinese tech firms’ purchases of equipment or software containing American inputs, Chinese companies such as Huawei have showcased innovation. This was evident with the release of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone featuring domestically developed chip technology. Chinese-made new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products also gained global popularity.

President Xi Jinping’s New Year message encapsulated China’s vision for the future, emphasizing the nation’s aim to improve people’s lives through continued openness and confidence in overcoming challenges. China’s 2024 economic strategy, which includes city-specific policies, real estate support, and financial assistance for affordable housing, reflects its commitment to stability and growth amid uncertainties.