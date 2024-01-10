en English
Asia

China’s Futuristic Megacity Xiongan: A Dream or a Dystopia?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
China, the world’s most populous nation, has embarked on an audacious venture to address its urban overpopulation problem. Investing more than twice the amount spent on the colossal Three Gorges Dam, the Chinese government has launched the construction of a state-of-the-art megacity, Xiongan. Envisioned by President Xi Jinping as a shining beacon of urban innovation, Xiongan is being designed to act as a pressure release valve for the teeming population of Beijing.

Emulating Shenzhen’s Transformation

The ambitious project draws parallels to the pivotal transition China underwent in 1979. Deng Xiaoping, the then paramount leader, initiated the development of Shenzhen, an obscure market town, transforming it into a bustling metropolis that embraced capitalism. Despite its humble beginnings, Shenzhen has emerged as an economic powerhouse, paving the way for China’s epoch-making shift towards a market economy. The creation of Xiongan is aimed at echoing this transformation, albeit with a more futuristic vision.

A Model City in Human Development History

The ultimate objective for Xiongan is to evolve into a ‘model city in the history of human development.’ The city’s blueprint integrates cutting-edge technology and infrastructure to set a new benchmark for urban living. The project is not merely about constructing a city; it is about building a metropolis that can redefine the paradigms of urbanization and living standards.

Attracting Residents: The Real Challenge

Despite the significant investment and the grand vision for Xiongan, it grapples with a fundamental issue: attracting residents. The city currently echoes with the silence of its vast, unpopulated spaces. The real test lies in ensuring Xiongan does not remain a barren technological marvel, but transforms into a vibrant and functional extension of the Chinese capital. The challenge is to populate this futuristic urban space, making it a living, breathing entity that shapes the future of Chinese urbanization.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

