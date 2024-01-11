en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s First YL-1 Sea-Launched Carrier Rocket Soars into Space

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
China’s First YL-1 Sea-Launched Carrier Rocket Soars into Space

The silent expanse of the Yellow Sea bore witness to a groundbreaking moment in China’s space exploration history on Thursday, as the nation successfully launched its first sea-launched Gravity-1 (YL-1) carrier rocket into orbit. Developed by the commercial aerospace company, Orienspace, the rocket took off from a marine platform near the coast of Haiyang in Shandong province. This maiden voyage marks not only a technological triumph but also a strategic leap for China, positioning it as a formidable player in the global space industry.

Unveiling Gravity-1: A Technological Marvel

The Gravity-1 rocket, dubbed the world’s most powerful solid-propellant launch vehicle, boasts an impressive liftoff weight of 405 metric tons and a liftoff thrust of 600 tons. It has the capacity to carry spacecraft with a combined weight of 6.5 tons to a low-Earth orbit or 4.2 tons to a typical sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers. This successful inaugural flight also establishes Orienspace as the fifth private Chinese company to own a carrier rocket.

From Sea to Sky: The Launch and Its Implications

Launched at 1:30 p.m. local time, the Gravity-1 rocket successfully placed three satellites into their predetermined orbits. These satellites, developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., will be used for meteorological analysis, spatial environmental detection, and ground disaster research and prevention. Beyond the immediate success, this feat underlines China’s growing capabilities in deploying satellites from sea-based platforms, potentially revolutionizing the commercial space sector.

China’s Space Ambitions: A New Era Dawns

The launch of the YL-1 carrier rocket signals a new era in China’s space endeavors. It is a testament to China’s technological advancements and its ambition to be a leading player in the competitive space market. Orienspace co-founder and co-CEO, Yao Song, emphasized the practical carrying capacity that Gravity-1 provides for China’s high-resolution remote sensing satellite constellations and satellite internet. The successful satellite deployment also paves the way for future commercial satellite launches, potentially fostering global partnerships and space exploration projects.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
Taiwanese Mobilize for Civil Defense Amid Fears of Chinese Invasion
In the shadow of potential conflict, Taiwan is witnessing a grassroots surge in civil defense preparedness, a movement triggered in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In the face of potential threats from China, airsoft shooting ranges, such as Camp 66 in Taipei, have emerged as popular venues for civilians to hone tactical
Taiwanese Mobilize for Civil Defense Amid Fears of Chinese Invasion
SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO with Manipulative Trading Practices
26 mins ago
SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO with Manipulative Trading Practices
Analyst Predicts Significant Revenue Growth for Meta Platforms, Highlights WhatsApp's Role
2 hours ago
Analyst Predicts Significant Revenue Growth for Meta Platforms, Highlights WhatsApp's Role
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Crucial Vote Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
8 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Crucial Vote Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Hong Kong Intercepts Major Smuggling Operation Seizing Three Tonnes of Lobsters
20 mins ago
Hong Kong Intercepts Major Smuggling Operation Seizing Three Tonnes of Lobsters
New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations
21 mins ago
New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
1 min
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
2 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
5 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
5 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
5 mins
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
5 mins
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
6 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
6 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app