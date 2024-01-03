en English
Business

China’s First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
China's First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

Beijing, the capital of China and a global economic powerhouse, has taken a pioneering step in nurturing its connection with the private sector. The city has unveiled the country’s first negative list to regulate the conduct of government officials when interacting with entrepreneurs. This innovative measure aims to bolster private sector confidence and enhance the business environment.

Decoding the Negative List

The negative list, as released by the municipal commission for discipline inspection, outlines ten categories of misconduct that officials should refrain from when dealing with businesses. These behaviors include neglecting the needs of businesses, displaying inaction in serving businesses, practising selective law enforcement, and unlawfully interfering in business operations. The list further prohibits the acceptance of gifts, shares, or any form of paid part-time work from companies.

An Urgency to Revitalize the Private Sector

The introduction of the negative list comes amid the central government’s earnest efforts to breathe new life into the private sector – a sector that accounts for over 60% of China’s GDP. However, despite these efforts, there are concerns about whether the list alone is enough to instill confidence in the private sector. Zhu Tian, a distinguished professor at the China Europe International Business School, advocates for a more comprehensive approach. He believes that the focus should not merely lie on the conduct of officials, but should extend to improving facets such as market access, financing, and competition.

Challenges and Regional Initiatives

The private sector in China has been grappling with challenges stemming from the pandemic and regulatory crackdowns, leading to a noticeable decline in private investment. In response to this, other regions in China, such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, have also implemented measures to support private firms. Cities like Yiwu in Zhejiang have gone a step further, incorporating private sector growth into performance reviews of local officials.

However, despite these measures, an entrepreneur from Wenzhou expressed anxiety over the persistence of pressing issues such as market access and financial burdens. She also noted that some officials, in an attempt to dodge potential risks, have started to reduce interactions with businesses.

Business China Economy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

