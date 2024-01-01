China’s Film Industry Rings in 2024 with a Historic New Year’s Day Box Office Record

China’s film industry welcomed 2024 by setting a historic record during the New Year’s Day holiday period, from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024. According to data from Maoyan, a leading platform for box office statistics and movie services in China, the country’s box office earnings surged to an unprecedented 1.311 billion yuan, approximately 184.7 million US dollars. This achievement marks the highest New Year’s Day box office in the history of Chinese cinema, reflecting a possible increase in movie-going popularity among Chinese citizens during holiday seasons.

A New Year’s Day Box Office Record

The 2023 New Year’s Eve box office shattered previous records, with total earnings exceeding 537 million yuan. The top three films in terms of sales during this period were ‘Twinkle Twinkle Star’, ‘The Annual Party Can’t Stop!’, and ‘Gold Finger’. Notably, the one-day box office on New Year’s Eve surpassed 500 million yuan. ‘Twinkle Twinkle Star’ distinguished itself further, with its New Year’s Day box office surpassing 532 million yuan, claiming the title of New Year’s Day box office champion in Chinese film history.

Comparative Performance in the US and Canada

Comparatively, the US and Canadian theaters generated 9 billion in box office revenue for the year, marking a 21% increase from 2022. However, this figure still falls short of pre-pandemic levels. ‘Wonka’ emerged as the top grosser over the New Year’s weekend in these markets, earning an estimated 31.8 million and bringing its domestic total to 142.5 million. ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ took second place, raking in 19.5 million in its second weekend. ‘The Color Purple’, despite making a strong debut with sales of 18 million on Christmas, has only managed to gross 50 million to date. Hollywood thus concluded 2023 with mixed success and challenges looming for the upcoming year.

Implications for China’s Film Industry

The record-breaking performance of China’s New Year’s Day box office suggests a positive trajectory for the country’s film industry. This could be attributed to a host of factors including a strong lineup of holiday releases, increased spending power of consumers, a rising number of movie theaters, and potentially a recovery from industry downturns caused by events like the COVID-19 pandemic. The data from Maoyan underscores the significant role that the entertainment sector plays in China’s economy and cultural landscape, hinting at a bright future ahead.

