en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenges Ahead

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:17 am EST
China’s Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenges Ahead

China’s manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in December, recording the lowest level in the past six months, according to the official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI). The PMI fell to 49, weaker than the median forecast of 49.6 by economists. A PMI below 50 usually signifies a contraction in the manufacturing sector, indicating ongoing challenges in China’s economic recovery due to weak domestic and international demand.

(Read Also: China’s Military Leadership Reshuffle: A Look at the Changes and Implications)

Implications of the PMI Contraction

The contraction in PMI suggests that China’s economy is facing renewed hurdles as both domestic and international order books thin out. The services sector is also grappling with difficulties as consumers tighten their spending, increasing pressure on Beijing to implement bold new strategies to stimulate economic growth in 2024. The decline in factory activity has fueled expectations that the Chinese government may need to act promptly to invigorate the economy.

Government Measures in Response

In light of the economic downturn, the Chinese government has introduced policies to support post-pandemic recovery. However, the economy is still struggling to gain momentum due to local government debt risks and soft global demand. Despite the easing of Covid restrictions, the economy has stumbled amid weak consumer and business confidence, an entrenched housing crisis, and record youth unemployment. Beijing has announced measures to bolster infrastructure spending and economic activity, but the results so far have been mixed.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Calls for ‘Diplomatic Iron Army’ Loyal to Communist Party)

Other Significant Developments

Alongside the PMI announcement, other significant developments have emerged. These include the appointment of a new defense minister, a move seen as removing a hurdle to U.S. talks, and the introduction of a less powerful version of a gaming chip to Nvidia’s customers in China. A Chinese carmaker also surpassed Tesla as the world’s most popular electric vehicle maker, and a foreign exchange veteran was named the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). These developments underscore China’s efforts to enhance its global influence amid economic challenges.

Read More

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies

By Mazhar Abbas

MrBeast Rejects Elon Musk's Invitation to Join Twitter/X citing Financial Impracticality

By BNN Correspondents

Cheers to Investment: The Rising Trend of Fine Wine Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan's Point in Annual Budget

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
@Bermuda · 20 mins
Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK’s Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK's Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023
Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rates

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rates
The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace
Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
2 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
2 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
3 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
4 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
4 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
4 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
6 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
11 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
12 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
41 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
55 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app