en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s Export Decline Sparks Fears of Deflation: A Deeper Look into the Economy’s Waning Vitality

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
China’s Export Decline Sparks Fears of Deflation: A Deeper Look into the Economy’s Waning Vitality

In an unexpected turn of events, China witnessed its inaugural decline in overseas shipments since 2016, with exports dwindling by 4.6% in 2023. The downswing, paired with a 5.5% slump in imports, has ignited worries about potential deflationary tendencies in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Underlying Causes

The slump in trade is a culmination of various factors, including strained relations with the United States, a global economic slowdown, and hurdles in stimulating domestic growth. Despite a brief uplift in exports during November and December, the overarching trend signifies a waning demand for Chinese goods on foreign shores.

Deflationary Signals

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data registered a fall of 0.3% last month, marking the third successive monthly decrease and the most extended period of decline since October 2009. The average inflation rate for the year was a scanty 0.2%, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Deflationary Phase

China entered a deflationary phase in July for the first time since 2021, with prices continuing to fall since September. This trend echoes low domestic demand attributed to a downturn in the property market and labor market issues. To counteract these deflationary forces, the government introduced targeted stimulus measures to bolster crucial sectors like real estate. However, the success of these efforts remains uncertain.

Deflation harbors risks for the economy. Consumers may postpone purchases in expectation of lower prices, forcing companies to cut down production, freeze hiring or even lay off workers. Furthermore, producer prices have been on a downward trajectory for 15 consecutive months, with a 2.7% decline most recently noted by the NBS.

Geopolitical Impact

In the geopolitical arena, an interesting dynamic is unfolding. China’s annual trade with the U.S. dipped for the first time in four years, while trade with Russia hit a record high of over $240 billion. This surge in trade, a massive 26.3% year over year, comes despite international efforts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. China maintains a neutral stance in the Ukraine crisis, even as its trade with Russia escalates.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
Inspectors from the European Commission are preparing to scrutinize Chinese automakers, specifically BYD, Geely, and SAIC, as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The probe’s aim is to discern if punitive tariffs should be levied to safeguard European electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The inquiry, launched in October with an estimated duration of 13 months, seeks to
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
1 min ago
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
Market Analysis: 'Best-in-Class' Software Company Recommended, Barclays Downgrades Snowflake
1 min ago
Market Analysis: 'Best-in-Class' Software Company Recommended, Barclays Downgrades Snowflake
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
21 seconds ago
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
Blood-Plasma Company Grifols SA Faces Historic Weekly Stock Decline
49 seconds ago
Blood-Plasma Company Grifols SA Faces Historic Weekly Stock Decline
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
58 seconds ago
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
17 seconds
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
23 seconds
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
29 seconds
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
56 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
2 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
10 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app