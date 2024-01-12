China’s Export Decline Sparks Fears of Deflation: A Deeper Look into the Economy’s Waning Vitality

In an unexpected turn of events, China witnessed its inaugural decline in overseas shipments since 2016, with exports dwindling by 4.6% in 2023. The downswing, paired with a 5.5% slump in imports, has ignited worries about potential deflationary tendencies in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Underlying Causes

The slump in trade is a culmination of various factors, including strained relations with the United States, a global economic slowdown, and hurdles in stimulating domestic growth. Despite a brief uplift in exports during November and December, the overarching trend signifies a waning demand for Chinese goods on foreign shores.

Deflationary Signals

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data registered a fall of 0.3% last month, marking the third successive monthly decrease and the most extended period of decline since October 2009. The average inflation rate for the year was a scanty 0.2%, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Deflationary Phase

China entered a deflationary phase in July for the first time since 2021, with prices continuing to fall since September. This trend echoes low domestic demand attributed to a downturn in the property market and labor market issues. To counteract these deflationary forces, the government introduced targeted stimulus measures to bolster crucial sectors like real estate. However, the success of these efforts remains uncertain.

Deflation harbors risks for the economy. Consumers may postpone purchases in expectation of lower prices, forcing companies to cut down production, freeze hiring or even lay off workers. Furthermore, producer prices have been on a downward trajectory for 15 consecutive months, with a 2.7% decline most recently noted by the NBS.

Geopolitical Impact

In the geopolitical arena, an interesting dynamic is unfolding. China’s annual trade with the U.S. dipped for the first time in four years, while trade with Russia hit a record high of over $240 billion. This surge in trade, a massive 26.3% year over year, comes despite international efforts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. China maintains a neutral stance in the Ukraine crisis, even as its trade with Russia escalates.