China’s Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

The landscape of China’s exhibition industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in the post-pandemic era. Officials and industry experts, speaking at the 19th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, reported a significant recovery and growth. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) unveiled an annual report that paints a vibrant picture of the country’s economic and trade expositions.

Exceeding Pre-pandemic Levels

The CCPIT report revealed that the number of economic and trade expositions in 2023 surged by 117.1% year-on-year, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels. The total exhibition area expanded to a staggering 141 million square meters, marking increases from both the previous year and 2019. These figures reflect the resilience and adaptability of China’s exhibition industry in the face of global challenges.

Chinese Enterprises Show Increased Participation

There’s also been a notable increase in the participation of Chinese enterprises in overseas exhibitions. The CCPIT evaluated 1,240 applications, with 900 exhibitions eventually being executed. These involved 39,600 companies over an area of 572,200 square meters. The report highlighted significant national expos contributing to the industry’s rebound, underlining China’s commitment to international trade and cooperation.

China’s Role as a Global Growth Engine

Experts such as Vincent Polito and Lin Shunjie emphasized the role China plays as a global growth engine. They predicted the country’s potential to steer the future expansion in 2024. The importance of the exhibition industry as an economic indicator was underscored, along with its contribution to the stability of the global supply chain.

Li Qingshuang from the CCPIT advocated for more specialized expo activities. He also emphasized the need for the use of green and digital technologies and enhanced international cooperation to support an open world economy. As China’s exhibition industry continues to grow and stabilize, it’s clear that its impact will not be confined to the country’s borders, but will resonate on a global scale.