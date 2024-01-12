en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
China’s Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

The landscape of China’s exhibition industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in the post-pandemic era. Officials and industry experts, speaking at the 19th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, reported a significant recovery and growth. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) unveiled an annual report that paints a vibrant picture of the country’s economic and trade expositions.

Exceeding Pre-pandemic Levels

The CCPIT report revealed that the number of economic and trade expositions in 2023 surged by 117.1% year-on-year, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels. The total exhibition area expanded to a staggering 141 million square meters, marking increases from both the previous year and 2019. These figures reflect the resilience and adaptability of China’s exhibition industry in the face of global challenges.

Chinese Enterprises Show Increased Participation

There’s also been a notable increase in the participation of Chinese enterprises in overseas exhibitions. The CCPIT evaluated 1,240 applications, with 900 exhibitions eventually being executed. These involved 39,600 companies over an area of 572,200 square meters. The report highlighted significant national expos contributing to the industry’s rebound, underlining China’s commitment to international trade and cooperation.

China’s Role as a Global Growth Engine

Experts such as Vincent Polito and Lin Shunjie emphasized the role China plays as a global growth engine. They predicted the country’s potential to steer the future expansion in 2024. The importance of the exhibition industry as an economic indicator was underscored, along with its contribution to the stability of the global supply chain.

Li Qingshuang from the CCPIT advocated for more specialized expo activities. He also emphasized the need for the use of green and digital technologies and enhanced international cooperation to support an open world economy. As China’s exhibition industry continues to grow and stabilize, it’s clear that its impact will not be confined to the country’s borders, but will resonate on a global scale.

0
Business China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
Tile Choice, a renowned tile wholesaler and retailer headquartered in Wolverhampton and operating extensively across the Midlands, finds its future hanging in the balance. The company has recently filed a notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators–a legal step that grants the company a brief respite of approximately ten days from creditor actions, during which
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
TRowePrice's Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation
16 mins ago
TRowePrice's Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
16 mins ago
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
Norske Skog Overhauls Corporate Management, Appoints New CFO
11 mins ago
Norske Skog Overhauls Corporate Management, Appoints New CFO
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
15 mins ago
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan's Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases
15 mins ago
Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan's Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases
Latest Headlines
World News
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
3 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
3 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
3 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
5 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
5 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
5 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
5 mins
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
5 mins
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
6 mins
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app